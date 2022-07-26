Read news from:
Victims in Malmö school attack were targeted at random, court hears

The 18-year-old student at Malmö Latin who has admitted to killing two female teachers at the school told a court on Tuesday that he attacked at random.

Published: 26 July 2022 17:26 CEST
Flowers and a sign reading "Teachers are the most important" outside Malmö Latin School following the attack in March where two teachers were killed. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

“I was going to do everything at random,” said the attacker, who has not been named.

“The idea was to just attack the first person I saw. Of course, there were certain people I was hoping not to meet,” he told the court.

The 18-year-old has admitted to attacking and killing two teachers at Malmö Latin school on March 21st.

The attacker said he first began thinking about carrying out an attack the day before, on March 20th.

He told the court he had previously considered taking his own life but that a setback in his bid to get a driving licence pushed him to take action.

After he found out he couldn’t take his driving test the next year he locked himself in his bedroom in Trelleborg on the south coast of Sweden.

“That’s when I decided I can’t go on living like this. I’ve wanted to kill myself for a long time. I decided I need to put myself in a situation where there’s no turning back,” he told the court.

That evening he took the decision to carry out a random attack at his school the next day, the student said. He recorded three “farewell” videos that he later deleted.

Attacked ‘at random’

At the end of the school day, the attacker locked himself in a toilet cubicle.

He changed clothes and took weapons – an axe, knives and a hammer – out of his backpack.

He put on a mask, scarf and ear protectors, which he explained were used so he wouldn’t be able to see and hear his victims so clearly.

When a person in the next cubicle came out, the 18-year-old attacked.

“I was hoping it wouldn’t be someone I knew,” he said. “I saw it was my old maths teacher, I stopped, short-circuited.”

The teacher only managed to say “you gave me a fright!” before he inflicted the fatal blows.

He then chased another teacher who witnessed the violence down the corridor and attacked her. She later died of her injuries.

‘I wanted to show that I am a monster’

The attacker then locked himself in the bathroom and called the police before handing himself in.

When the prosecutor asked why he hadn’t sought psychological help he said: “I didn’t think it would help, I don’t deserve to talk to someone. Asking for help was out of the question.”

“I wanted to show that I am a monster,” he said.

The court hearing in Malmö will continue throughout the week.

As the minor mental examination already carried out on the 18-year-old has concluded that he may be suspected of having a serious mental disorder, his lawyer Anders Elison expects that his client will undergo a major forensic psychiatric examination before being sentenced.

Far-right extremist jailed in Sweden for home bomb factory

A far-right extremist in Sweden has been found guilty of serious weapons offences, after police found a bomb factory in the living room of his house in Skaraborg.

Published: 22 July 2022 19:02 CEST
The district court in Skaraborg, in western Sweden found the 25-year-old man guilty of possessing illegal weapons but not of planning a bomb explosion. He was sentenced to three and a half years in prison. 

When the police searched the house in November last year, they found a revolver, material that could be used to make explosive devices, other weapons, and a 3D-printed weapon. They also found 3D-printed parts that, according to the prosecution, could be used to assemble more weapons.

“The court found that the man had the knowledge and possibility to produce explosive devices, but that there were no concrete plans to bring about an explosion with danger for other people’s life or health or damage of property,” the court said in a press release. 

The man was found guilty of “serious weapons offences”, “weapons offences”, “preparation to commit weapons offences”, transgressions under Sweden’s explosive substances control laws, and transgressions against Sweden’s regulations governing substances which can cause fire and explosions. 

The court also found that the man had previously been a member of a far-right organisation.

“It is clearly apparent that he has an extreme-right, violent motive, and a background in those circles,” the prosecutor Henrik Olin said when he laid down the charges. 

The sentence was pronounced on Friday, the 22nd of July, coincidentally exactly 11 years after the double attack in Oslo and the island of Utøya carried out by the far-right extremist Anders Breivik. Some 77 people died in Breivik’s attacks, and more than three hundred more were wounded. 

Olin had originally asked for a four-year prison sentence, but this was reduced after the man was freed from planning a bomb attack. “I will take a moment to reflect if I’m satisfied with this or if I will appeal that part,” the man told TT after the judgement. 

Before the trial, the 25-year-old underwent assessment by forensic psychiatrists who found that he had been affected by a psychiatric disorder at the time his house was raided, but was not suffering from the same disorder during the investigation.

As a result, he will serve his sentence in prison and not at a psychiatric institute.

Olin is also prosecuting Theodor Engström for fatally stabbing the leading psychiatrist Ing-Marie Wisselgren at the Almedalen political festival at the start of this month. 

