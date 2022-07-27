Read news from:
Today’s word is a Swedish social phenomenon where you can share a great and varied culinary experience with friends. Another bonus - it's a great way to keep costs down and still have a chance to catch up with friends over a good meal.

Published: 27 July 2022 17:05 CEST
Swedish word of the day: knytkalas

A knytkalas is basically the Swedish equivalent of a potluck, a dinner party where each guest brings a dish for everyone else to try. The word has been around at least since 1907, and is a combination of knyte (‘bundle’) and kalas (‘party’). Originally, the serving plates or bowls that people brought the food over in were wrapped in kitchen towels or the like, hence the knyte in knytkalas. 

Knytkalas is often just referred to as a knytis, and they are very popular in Sweden. Knytkalas are also a great way to introduce friends to dishes you like, and to try new things.

If you are a bit more organised you can try to coordinate dishes and drinks (yes, you can bring drinks as well) and assign main courses or desserts to the different guests so you get a balance. Another great suggestion is to set a theme, like Mediterranean, or husmanskost, maybe some sort of fusion. A multicultural context can often make a knytkalas even better.

The whole phenomenon makes it easier to host a dinner party, and spares you the trouble of cooking for 20 people. This also guarantees that everyone will find something that they like.

The late great Swedish etiquette expert Magdalena Ribbing, once recommended readers of Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter (DN) to not only tell your guest to bring a ‘knyte’ to the party, and but also to tell them what to bring to avoid them bringing the same dish as someone else.

Ribbing also recommended that you tell each guest how many portions to make, to ensure that costs were distributed fairly. If you take Ribbing’s advice that means deciding what everyone brings in advance, similarly to a Christmas or Easter celebration where different members of the family bring different, pre-decided dishes.

She also recommended that the host provide the drinks, such as wine, beer, and coffee. And perhaps a birthday cake if it is a birthday. She further noted that good etiquette is to wash the containers that your guests brought their food in and put them in bags for them, if the guest did not bring their own.  

Whatever you prefer, organised or the surprise of seeing what everyone has brought, a knytkalas is a great way of hosting an affordable dinner party that can have many added benefits. Part of the joy is trying out everyone’s cooking, hopefully you get to try new dishes, and best of all, it is a great way of connecting with Swedes. 

Example sentences:

Jag tänkte ha knytkalas nästa helg, vill du komma?

I’m having a potluck next weekend, wanna come?

Vad gjorde du i helgen? Jag var på en underbar knytis hos Annika.

What did you do this weekend? I was at a lovely potluck at Annika’s.

Villa, Volvo, Vovve: The Local’s Word Guide to Swedish Life, written by The Local’s journalists, is now available to order. Head to lysforlag.com/vvv to read more about it. It is also possible to buy your copy from Amazon US, Amazon UK, Bokus or Adlibris.

Today’s word is a Swedish dish thought to be based on the Swedish equivalent to the Rockefellers.

Published: 25 July 2022 15:45 CEST
Swedish word of the day: wallenbergare

Svenska Akademiens Ordbok, ‘The wordbook of the Swedish Academy’, lists wallenbergare with the definition, ‘A Wallenberger is a pannbiff [another Swedish burger dish] where the minced meat consists of finely ground veal. It should be fried very lightly and be light inside and only light brown on the surface.’

That is a rudimentary explanation, one describing merely the meat part of the dish. A perhaps better explanation is that a wallenbergare is a sort of burger where the mince consists of finely ground veal, cream, egg yolks, salt, pepper, nutmeg and fresh breadcrumbs. The wallenberger should be served with mashed potatoes, lingonberry jam and green peas, and quite often you have pickled slices of cucumber as well. To finish the dish you top it off with clarified butter.

You may also have come across a dish known as havets wallenbergare, which are made with fish (usually cod) rather than meat.

There are a couple of explanations for the name of the dish. Some say it is named after the banker Marcus Wallenberg (1864–1943), others that it is after his wife Amalia Wallenberg (1890–1943). Amalia Wallenberg might be a good bet since her father, Charles Emil Hagdahl, was a cookbook author. The creation of the dish is more straightforward, it is attributed to Julius Carlsson (1898-1976), who was the chef at restaurant Cecil in the Norrmalm area of Stockholm.

The name Wallenberg is one of Sweden’s most famous. The Wallenberg family are noted as bankers, industrialists, politicians, bureaucrats, and diplomats. It is one of Europe’s most successful families, and they have even become part of Swedish popular culture in the famous Swedish Jönsson-ligan films, where they inspired the name of the arch-rival of the Jönsson gang, Wall-Enberg. 

The wallenbergare is a dish which is not too hard to make, is delicious, and with which you will surely impress your Swedish friends. You can find a great number of recipes for the dish online, and the ingredients should be readily available in a well-stocked local supermarket.

Example sentences

Julia lagade wallenbergare till oss i lördags, sååå gott!

Julia made us wallenbergers last Saturday, it was sooo good!

Är det svårt att laga wallenbergare? Nä, det är hyfsat lätt. 

Is it hard to make wallenbergers? No, it’s fairly easy.

