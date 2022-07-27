For members
SWEDISH WORD OF THE DAY
Swedish word of the day: knytkalas
Today’s word is a Swedish social phenomenon where you can share a great and varied culinary experience with friends. Another bonus - it's a great way to keep costs down and still have a chance to catch up with friends over a good meal.
Published: 27 July 2022 17:05 CEST
For members
SWEDISH WORD OF THE DAY
Swedish word of the day: wallenbergare
Today’s word is a Swedish dish thought to be based on the Swedish equivalent to the Rockefellers.
Published: 25 July 2022 15:45 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments