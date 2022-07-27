For members
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Malmö school attack hearing continues, crime top of agenda for Swedish voters and Tetra Pak pulls out of Russia. Here's Sweden's news on Wednesday.
Published: 27 July 2022 08:36 CEST
A person voting in a Swedish voting booth in the 2019 EU elections. Photo: Erik Mårtensson/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Herring supplies dwindle, Ukrainian teachers trained to work in Sweden, and fewer tourists in the mountains. Here's Sweden's news on Tuesday.
Published: 26 July 2022 09:09 CEST
