Losses widen for Swedish Spotify as costs and subscribers increase

The world's most popular streaming service Spotify has recorded wider losses on rising costs even though subscriber numbers beat expectations in the second quarter.

Published: 28 July 2022 11:37 CEST
File photo of Spotify's head office in Stockholm. Photo: Magnus Hjalmarson Neideman/TT

Between April and June, the Swedish giant suffered a net loss of 125 million euros, compared to 20 million euros in the second quarter of 2021.

In the same period, the number of paying subscribers rose by 14 percent to 188 million out of a total of 433 million including non-paying users.

The 19 percent increase in overall users is the largest ever in the second quarter, the company said.

Analysts had expected a loss of 127 million euros and a rise in paying subscribers to 187 million, Bloomberg reported.

The rise in paying subscribers confounded concerns that the rising cost of living would push consumers to cut back on non-essential spending such as entertainment.

Spotify’s operating losses hit 194 million in the second quarter, compared with operating profits of 12 million euros a year earlier.

Spotify blamed the losses on higher staff costs after expanding its team and new acquisitions as it widens its reach into the world of podcasts.

Spotify raised hackles earlier this year with a $100 million multi-year deal with controversial star podcaster Joe Rogan.

At the end of the second quarter, Spotify listed 4.4 million podcasts on its platform, a rise of 400,000 from the end of March.

The number of users that engaged with podcasts grew in the “substantial double-digits” year-on-year and “per user podcast consumption rates continued to rise”, it said.

Spotify expects operating losses of 218 million euros in the third quarter due to unfavourable exchange rates.

The euro has slumped against the dollar in recent months, triggered by the war in Ukraine and the mounting risks to the European Union’s economy, as well as a relatively slow increase of interest rates by the ECB.

Spotify shares rose 16 percent in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Swedish engineering giant ABB to quit Russia over Ukraine

Swedish-Swiss engineering giant ABB said on Thursday it will quit Russia as a result of the war in Ukraine and the related international sanctions against Moscow.

Published: 21 July 2022 12:49 CEST
Russia accounts for only one or two percent of ABB’s overall annual turnover and the decision to pull out will have an estimated financial impact in the second quarter of around $57 million, the group calculated.

“ABB has decided to exit the Russian market due to the ongoing war in Ukraine and impact of related international sanctions,” the group said in a statement.

A large number of major western companies have pulled out of Russia since Moscow invaded its pro-Western neighbour on February 24.

“When the war broke out, ABB stopped taking new orders in Russia,” the group said.

At the same time, it said it continued to fulfill “a small number of existing contractual obligations with local customers, in compliance with applicable sanctions.”

Most of ABB’s dedicated Russian workforce has been on leave since March “and the company will do its best to support them as it realigns its operations in a controlled manner,” it said.

ABB has about 750 people in Russia and two production sites in the country located in the Moscow region and Lipetsk, as well as several service centres.

Separately, the group said that its net profit fell by 50 percent to $379 million in the second quarter, largely as a result of one-off charges, but also the cost of withdrawing from Russia.

Sales, on the other hand, grew by six percent to $7.2 billion in the period from April to June, ABB said.

