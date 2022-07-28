Read news from:
‘Playtime’s over’: Sweden to introduce new law on e-scooters

Sweden's infrustructure minister Tomas Eneroth has announced new rules for e-scooters that will be valid from September 1st.

Published: 28 July 2022 16:45 CEST
Photo: Amir Nabizadeh/TT

From the 1st of September, it will be illegal to ride e-scooters on pavements.

Sweden’s infrastructure minister Tomas Eneroth made the announcement at a government event on July 28th.

“Now I can inform you that it’s the end of the line for e-scooters on pavements,” he said.

“It increases the risk of accidents. I have seen myself how anxious it makes many elderly people and people with disabilities when e-scooters rush past at high speed”, he said. 

Eneroth added that it’s not a “human right” for people to make a mess by parking e-scooters wherever they like.

“There needs to be order on the roads. Playtime’s over.”

The rules mean that, from September 1st, you can get fined for riding an e-scooter on the pavement.

The decision comes into place at the same time as a rule that forbids parking e-scooters on pavements and cycle lanes. 

With these new measures, e-scooters will now follow the same rules as traditional bicycles.

“Together, these new rules will improve the accessibility and safety for everyone who walks on pavements”, added Eneroth.  

Travellers express frustrations over Sweden’s public transport ticket systems 

Tricky travel apps and lack of information are some of the complaints that have been made about travelling with a valid ticket on Sweden's public transport, according to the Swedish Consumer Agency (Konsumentverket).

Published: 24 June 2022 16:37 CEST
Most of the complains sent to KO, the Swedish Consumer Agency, were regarding fines of 1,500 kronor, which is the penalty for not having the right ticket on public transport.

The agency’s analysis of the complaints showed that many of the travellers had a ticket but didn’t pay enough, didn’t have a receipt or bought the wrong type of ticket in the app. Many are critical that the fine in these cases is not written off or reduced.

“We see that there is great frustration among those who have ended up in this situation. Many people experience it as unfair to be treated as travellers who intentionally did not want to buy the right ticket,” Fanny Forsling, lawyer at KO said.

KO will now contact the transport companies to review the reasons for the fines.

Systematic ticket inspections were halted in Stockholm during the coronavirus pandemic and as a result, there was an increase in people travelling without a ticket.

Let us know your thoughts on Sweden’s public transport ticket fines by emailing us.

Swedish vocabulary

fine – böter

ticket – (en) biljett

travelling without a ticket – planka

 
