‘Playtime’s over’: Sweden to introduce new law on e-scooters

From the 1st of September, it will be illegal to ride e-scooters on pavements.

Sweden’s infrastructure minister Tomas Eneroth made the announcement at a government event on July 28th.

“Now I can inform you that it’s the end of the line for e-scooters on pavements,” he said.

“It increases the risk of accidents. I have seen myself how anxious it makes many elderly people and people with disabilities when e-scooters rush past at high speed”, he said.

Eneroth added that it’s not a “human right” for people to make a mess by parking e-scooters wherever they like.

“There needs to be order on the roads. Playtime’s over.”

The rules mean that, from September 1st, you can get fined for riding an e-scooter on the pavement.

The decision comes into place at the same time as a rule that forbids parking e-scooters on pavements and cycle lanes.

With these new measures, e-scooters will now follow the same rules as traditional bicycles.

“Together, these new rules will improve the accessibility and safety for everyone who walks on pavements”, added Eneroth.