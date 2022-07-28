Sweden to begin offering vaccinations against monkeypox

In Sweden, 85 people are now confirmed to have been infected with monkeypox, an increase of eight since last week, newspaper Svenska Dagbladet (SvD) reports. Cases have been recorded in multiple regions, but the clear majority have been reported in Stockholm, with 65 cases.

Region Stockholm and Region Skåne will begin offering vaccines against the virus to close contacts of confirmed cases this week. Those who are eligible for vaccination will be contacted directly by health services – it is not possible for individuals to book their own vaccine.

According to Region Skåne’s website, the healthcare regions covering Sweden’s three largest cities – Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmö – have all received a limited number of vaccine doses.

It is not yet known when the vaccine will be made available for those affected in the Västra Götaland region.

Those who believe they could be infected with the virus should contact health services by calling 1177.

According to Public Health Agency guidelines, anyone who has been in close contact with a symptomatic monkeypox case will be offered the vaccine.

The vaccine is most effective if given within four days from the date you were exposed to the virus, but it can still be effective if given up to two weeks from the suspected date of infection.

The vaccine in question is called Jynneos and is in limited supply.