Austria
Sweden proposes lowering age limit for changing legal gender

The Swedish government has proposed lowering the age at which an individual can change their legal gender from 18 to 16 years. The current age limit for medically changing gender - the age at which an individual can receive gender correction surgery - will remain the same.

Published: 29 July 2022 12:31 CEST
Health Minister Lena Hallengren. File photo: Lars Schröder/TT

The proposal separates the process of changing an individual’s legal gender from the process of changing gender medically, public broadcaster Sveriges Radio reports.

“It’s quite different to change your legal gender, where we assess that we can lower the age limit from 18 to 16 years,” health minister Lena Hallengren told the radio.

“Concerning medical gender, however, which would mean undertaking gender correction surgery and medical procedures, the age limit will remain the same.”

Furthermore, it will change the system of changing medical gender so that applicants no longer need permission from the National Board of Health and Welfare to do so. Instead, healthcare services will be responsible for determining whether a patient would benefit from gender-corrective surgery.

The proposal is expected to be discussed in parliament after the September election, at the earliest, after the Swedish Council on Legislation (Lagrådet) has made a statement on the subject.

In Sweden, changing your legal gender means, among other things, changing your gender on official documents and in the population register, as well as changing the penultimate digit of your personal number to match your new gender – this number is always odd for men and even for women.

In an earlier proposal from last year which was not made law, the government considered lowering the age at which an individual could change their legal gender in Sweden’s population register to 12 years.

Sweden to begin offering vaccinations against monkeypox

Region Stockholm and Region Skåne will begin offering monkeypox vaccines to those who have been in contact with infected individuals this week.

Published: 28 July 2022 14:54 CEST
In Sweden, 85 people are now confirmed to have been infected with monkeypox, an increase of eight since last week, newspaper Svenska Dagbladet (SvD) reports. Cases have been recorded in multiple regions, but the clear majority have been reported in Stockholm, with 65 cases.

Region Stockholm and Region Skåne will begin offering vaccines against the virus to close contacts of confirmed cases this week. Those who are eligible for vaccination will be contacted directly by health services – it is not possible for individuals to book their own vaccine.

According to Region Skåne’s website, the healthcare regions covering Sweden’s three largest cities – Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmö – have all received a limited number of vaccine doses.

It is not yet known when the vaccine will be made available for those affected in the Västra Götaland region.

Those who believe they could be infected with the virus should contact health services by calling 1177.

According to Public Health Agency guidelines, anyone who has been in close contact with a symptomatic monkeypox case will be offered the vaccine.

The vaccine is most effective if given within four days from the date you were exposed to the virus, but it can still be effective if given up to two weeks from the suspected date of infection.

The vaccine in question is called Jynneos and is in limited supply.

