Swedish passenger causes Copenhagen Airport evacuation with bomb joke

“We’d like to emphasise that you should not joke about this kind of thing, as we have to act on it,” Copenhagen police wrote on Twitter.

“The owner of the bag has been arrested and charged for making a threat,” police said.

Police evacuated Terminal 2 at Copenhagen Airport after a man joked to staff at security that he had a bomb in his luggage, Danish TV2 reports.

The terminal was closed for around an hour while police inspected the man’s luggage, resulting in long queues once it was reopened.

According to Sydsvenskan newspaper, the man in question is a Swedish 29-year-old handball trainer for one of Sweden’s national teams.

Robert Wedberg, spokesperson for the national team, told the newspaper that the 29-year-old has been suspended.

“He’s been dismissed, or removed from all his assignments,” he said. “It’s a police matter.”