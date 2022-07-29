Read news from:
Swedish passenger causes Copenhagen Airport evacuation with bomb joke

Police were forced to evacuate Terminal 2 at Copenhagen Airport on Friday morning after a Swedish national handball trainer joked to security personnel that he had a bomb in his suitcase.

Published: 29 July 2022 14:09 CEST
Terminal 2 at Copenhagen Airport. Photo: Claus Bech/Ritzau Scanpix/TT

“We’d like to emphasise that you should not joke about this kind of thing, as we have to act on it,” Copenhagen police wrote on Twitter.

“The owner of the bag has been arrested and charged for making a threat,” police said.

Police evacuated Terminal 2 at Copenhagen Airport after a man joked to staff at security that he had a bomb in his luggage, Danish TV2 reports.

The terminal was closed for around an hour while police inspected the man’s luggage, resulting in long queues once it was reopened.

According to Sydsvenskan newspaper, the man in question is a Swedish 29-year-old handball trainer for one of Sweden’s national teams.

Robert Wedberg, spokesperson for the national team, told the newspaper that the 29-year-old has been suspended.

“He’s been dismissed, or removed from all his assignments,” he said. “It’s a police matter.”

‘Playtime’s over’: Sweden to introduce new law on e-scooters

Sweden's infrastructure minister Tomas Eneroth has announced new rules for e-scooters valid from September 1st.

Published: 28 July 2022 16:45 CEST
From the 1st of September, it will be illegal to ride e-scooters on pavements.

Sweden’s infrastructure minister Tomas Eneroth made the announcement at a government event on July 28th.

“Now I can inform you that it’s the end of the line for e-scooters on pavements,” he said.

“It increases the risk of accidents. I have seen myself how anxious it makes many elderly people and people with disabilities when e-scooters rush past at high speed”, he said. 

Eneroth added that it’s not a “human right” for people to make a mess by parking e-scooters wherever they like.

“There needs to be order on the roads. Playtime’s over.”

The rules mean that, from September 1st, you can get fined for riding an e-scooter on the pavement.

The decision comes into place at the same time as a rule that forbids parking e-scooters on pavements and cycle lanes. 

With these new measures, e-scooters will now follow the same rules as traditional bicycles.

“Together, these new rules will improve the accessibility and safety for everyone who walks on pavements”, added Eneroth.  

