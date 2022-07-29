Read news from:
Swedish word of the day: lathund

This Swedish word is a lazy dog that will help you do something.

Published: 29 July 2022 10:42 CEST
Lathund, which literally means ‘lazy dog’, is listed on the website of the Swedish Academy – an independent institution responsible for regulating and promoting the Swedish language – as having two meanings. The first is ‘a lazy person’, and the second is a mnemonic device or easy guide for doing something. 

The first use is rather unusual, and perhaps verging on archaic. The second, however, is widely used, and is perhaps yet another sign of Swedish pragmatism.

So, what does a lazy dog have to do with mnemonic devices or how-to guides? Perhaps the meaning can be found in the history of the word.

The original meaning of lathund was ‘a lazy person’, attested as far back as 1623. There was even a feminine version of the word: lathynda.

Lathynda today has a more offensive ring to it which it most likely lacked in the 1600s, since hynda today carries the same meanings as its English homologue, bitch, although it might even be harsher still in Swedish.

Good advice is to stay clear of hynda altogether, except perhaps if you work in a kennel and are referring to a female dog, and even then most people would probably use hona, which is used to mean ‘female of a certain animal’. But enough of that.

The second meaning, as a tool or how-to guide to explain how to do something, appeared in the mid-1800s, which could also provide some information on why an insult used to accuse someone of being lazy took on this new meaning.

An example of a lathund in this context could be a piece of paper with clear lines for putting under unlined paper when writing to aid with neat handwriting, a counting table for calculations, or a tool for helping with translations at school.

If one is slightly familiar with the disciplinarian approaches to pedagogy that preceded the 20th century’s realisation that hitting kids doesn’t make them learn better, it will come as no surprise that some people in the 1800s could initially have considered these new learning aids tools for the lazy. 

Today the word has a more positive ring to it, and is well-established as an easy guide for doing a certain thing. Lots of workplaces have several lathundar (the plural of lathund) for doing different things that might require a bit of instruction – similar to a “roadmap” in English. It is an easy way to train new workers in the basics of a particular task. One example is the procedure for turning on the alarm system when you are the last person to leave. 

Are you good at explaining how something works? Are you good at doing a certain thing at school or at work? Why not make a lathund for it? Post it on Instagram or Twitter and tag us @thelocalsweden.

Example sentences:

Har ni en lathund för hur man gör det där?

Do you have an easy guide for how to do that?

Lena, kan du visa hur man larmar på? Kolla lathunden, den ligger vid entrén.

Lena, can you show me how to activate the alarm? Check the easy guide by the entrance.

Villa, Volvo, Vovve: The Local’s Word Guide to Swedish Life, written by The Local’s journalists, is now available to order. Head to lysforlag.com/vvv to read more about it. It is also possible to buy your copy from Amazon USAmazon UKBokus or Adlibris.

Swedish word of the day: knytkalas

Today’s word is a Swedish social phenomenon where you can share a great and varied culinary experience with friends. Another bonus - it's a great way to keep costs down and still have a chance to catch up with friends over a good meal.

Published: 27 July 2022 17:05 CEST
A knytkalas is basically the Swedish equivalent of a potluck, a dinner party where each guest brings a dish for everyone else to try. The word has been around at least since 1907, and is a combination of knyte (‘bundle’) and kalas (‘party’). Originally, the serving plates or bowls that people brought the food over in were wrapped in kitchen towels or the like, hence the knyte in knytkalas. 

Knytkalas is often just referred to as a knytis, and they are very popular in Sweden. Knytkalas are also a great way to introduce friends to dishes you like, and to try new things.

If you are a bit more organised you can try to coordinate dishes and drinks (yes, you can bring drinks as well) and assign main courses or desserts to the different guests so you get a balance. Another great suggestion is to set a theme, like Mediterranean, or husmanskost, maybe some sort of fusion. A multicultural context can often make a knytkalas even better.

The whole phenomenon makes it easier to host a dinner party, and spares you the trouble of cooking for 20 people. This also guarantees that everyone will find something that they like.

The late great Swedish etiquette expert Magdalena Ribbing, once recommended readers of Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter (DN) to not only tell your guest to bring a ‘knyte’ to the party, and but also to tell them what to bring to avoid them bringing the same dish as someone else.

Ribbing also recommended that you tell each guest how many portions to make, to ensure that costs were distributed fairly. If you take Ribbing’s advice that means deciding what everyone brings in advance, similarly to a Christmas or Easter celebration where different members of the family bring different, pre-decided dishes.

She also recommended that the host provide the drinks, such as wine, beer, and coffee. And perhaps a birthday cake if it is a birthday. She further noted that good etiquette is to wash the containers that your guests brought their food in and put them in bags for them, if the guest did not bring their own.  

Whatever you prefer, organised or the surprise of seeing what everyone has brought, a knytkalas is a great way of hosting an affordable dinner party that can have many added benefits. Part of the joy is trying out everyone’s cooking, hopefully you get to try new dishes, and best of all, it is a great way of connecting with Swedes. 

Example sentences:

Jag tänkte ha knytkalas nästa helg, vill du komma?

I’m having a potluck next weekend, wanna come?

Vad gjorde du i helgen? Jag var på en underbar knytis hos Annika.

What did you do this weekend? I was at a lovely potluck at Annika’s.

