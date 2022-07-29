For members
Swedish word of the day: lathund
This Swedish word is a lazy dog that will help you do something.
Published: 29 July 2022 10:42 CEST
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond
Swedish word of the day: knytkalas
Today’s word is a Swedish social phenomenon where you can share a great and varied culinary experience with friends. Another bonus - it's a great way to keep costs down and still have a chance to catch up with friends over a good meal.
Published: 27 July 2022 17:05 CEST
