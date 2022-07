Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Woman accidentally pronounced dead for six days

A woman was accidentally pronounced dead after visiting her doctor. She noticed the mistake had been made after her BankID stopped working.

“I was shocked, angry, how could this happen? What happens to my pension? Do I still exist anywhere?,” the woman said to public broadcaster SVT in Skåne.

Doctors at Skåne University Hospital in Malmö had accidentally submitted a death certificate for the woman, who was pronounced dead for six days before she discovered the mistake had occurred.

But the issue has taken much longer to fix. More than six months after she was pronounced dead, she’s still not sure if she is still listed on all the government registers she should be.

The hospital has now reported itself to the Health and Social Care Inspectorate (IVO) who will investigate the accident, radio P4 Malmöhus reports.

Swedish vocabulary: dödförklarad – pronounced dead

Swedish tax breaks for household maintenance paid out for holiday homes in Spain

In recent years, the Swedish Tax Agency (Skatteverket) has paid out 136 million kronor to Spanish companies renovating and cleaning Swedes’ holiday homes in Spain, Sydsvenskan reports.

The tax breaks, known as rotavdrag for renovations and rutavdrag for domestic services like cleaning, were originally introduced to combat illicit labour in Sweden.

However, Swedes abroad are also able to use the service, meaning that the state pays a portion of labour costs for labourers, cleaners and other household services to companies abroad.

SEE ALSO: How to get tax deductions on household maintenance in Sweden

“I think it’s wrong that Swedish taxes are being used like this,” Kristina Gauthier Reberg, who used the rotavdrag when she renovated her apartment in Gran Canaria, told Sydsvenskan.

Pia Blank Thörnroos, tax lawyer at the Tax Agency, said that when the tax breaks were introduced some years ago, politicians debated whether it should only apply to properties in Sweden.

“But there were concerns that Sweden would be accused of putting obstacles in the way of the free movement of goods and services within the EU,” she said.

Last year, the Tax Agency paid out 16.8 billion kronor in rot- and rutavdrag, according to Sydsvenskan. The amount of money paid out to Swedes with properties abroad represents 0.2 percent of this figure.

Swedish vocabulary: avdrag – (tax) reduction

‘Playtime’s over’: Sweden to introduce new law on e-scooters

Sweden’s infrastructure minister Tomas Eneroth has announced that, from the 1st of September, it will be illegal to ride e-scooters on pavements.

Eneroth made the announcement at a government event on July 28th.

“Now I can inform you that it’s the end of the line for e-scooters on pavements,” he said.

“It increases the risk of accidents. I have seen myself how anxious it makes many elderly people and people with disabilities when e-scooters rush past at high speed”, he said.

Eneroth added that it’s not a “human right” for people to make a mess by parking e-scooters wherever they like.

“There needs to be order on the roads. Playtime’s over.”

The rules mean that, from September 1st, you can get fined for riding an e-scooter on the pavement.

The decision comes into place at the same time as a rule that forbids parking e-scooters on pavements and cycle lanes.

With these new measures, e-scooters will now follow the same rules as traditional bicycles.

“Together, these new rules will improve the accessibility and safety for everyone who walks on pavements”, Eneroth added.

Swedish vocabulary: elsparkcykel – e-scooter