Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

MOVING TO SWEDEN

How working for a student radio station inspired me to stay in Sweden

Two international students tell The Local how joining a student radio station in Sweden helped them settle in the country and ultimately decide to stay.

Published: 30 July 2022 11:03 CEST
How working for a student radio station inspired me to stay in Sweden
K103, Gothenburg's Student Radio's studio. Photo: Eva Gustavsson

International students Eden and Marie faced challenges many newcomers to Sweden will recognise — not knowing the language, a small network and uncertainty about what to do next. Their experiences at Gothenburg’s student radio station K103 were a big factor in their eventual decisions to stay in Sweden for the long-term.

From exchange student to Sveriges Radio

Sitting on the sofa in the big glass building of Kanalhuset, Gothenburg’s public service hub, is a big step for French-British former international student Eden Maclachlan. 

In 2019 he arrived in Gothenburg for an Erasmus exchange, and ended up staying way beyond his planned year abroad. 

“I always thought that radio was an interesting medium but when I moved to Gothenburg as an exchange student I went to a fair of the different organisations you could join”, says Eden. 

“K103, Gothenburg student radio had a stand there and so I signed up and attended the info meeting. I met a few people, had a few ideas and eventually started a radio programme.”

Eden didn’t know a word of Swedish when he first arrived. Less than three years later he is working at Swedish public service broadcaster Sveriges Radio on an upcoming episode of the popular radio documentary show P3 Dokumentär. 

At the beginning he stuck to speaking English, as the student radio is internationally-oriented and allows its members to do shows in either English or Swedish, Eden told The Local.

However, as time went by he started listening to a lot of Swedish, given the high number of broadcasts in Swedish and Swedes involved in the student radio station.

“You listen to the radio in Swedish and you meet a lot of Swedish people too”, he says.

Eden later became involve on the board of Gothenburg’s student radio board and then national board Studentradion i Sverige, an umbrella organisation that supports all 13 student radio stations in the country.

“Sometimes they would do (meetings) in English, but if there is just one international it’s a big effort for them to switch everything into English.”

What at first was a challenge, soon became an opportunity for Eden to really improve his language considerably.

“You don’t necessarily understand every single word but you get the overall meaning. And that is the most important at the beginning, when you are starting to learn. If you don’t get it, people will happily explain it in English”, he says.

Today he’s no longer a student but is still involved in K103 and is working on a documentary project at Sveriges Radio, where Swedish is the working language.

“I try to make the effort to speak Swedish back depending on levels of tiredness and concentration,” he says.

Eden also pointed out that if he needs to express something emotionally loaded he chooses to switch into English and everyone understands him. 

“Being in an environment where everyone speaks Swedish around you, it is easier to feel confident and speak Swedish back. As soon as you’ve done it a bit, you feel more confident about it and then you feel that you’ve improved a lot,” he says.

“You get to hang out with people who speak Swedish”

Marie Heimburg is from Germany and also came to Sweden for an Erasmus exchange term which she did in northern city Umeå.

She like the country enough to return in 2018 to be close to her partner, whom she met in Sweden, and to study a Master’s degree at Gothenburg University.

“I was new to the city, wanted to do something fun and thought to do something that contributed to my education in communication”, Marie says.

She explained that an event popped up on her Facebook feed so thought to check out the student radio station, where the meeting was conducted in a mixture of English and Swedish.

For Marie, learning Swedish was “a side effect of joining” student radio.

“You get to hang out with people who speak Swedish, compared to hanging out with international course mates”, she says.

“The Swedish people at the radio station always start speaking Swedish to you and I took that as a chance to speak a bit of Swedish, until my cover was blown” she says, laughing.

A promotional poster for one of Marie’s shows on K103.

“For that brief moment of 15-30 seconds you feel like one of them, it’s amazing!”

She recommends joining a student radio station regardless of linguistic aims.

“If you are interested in making radio content and are very enthusiastic about a certain topic, joining a student radio gives you the chance to try things out,” she says.

Marie remains involved in K103 after her graduation and continues to do her show “The Show About Nothing” in which she and three friends talk about a range of topics.

The radio show started as a fun project amongst friends but has been running for several years and now has listeners beyond Gothenburg’s FM wave-radius.

“My old English teacher from high school listened to the show as he saw the link on social media and that really made me happy,” she says.

After her studies, Marie had to make a big decision: to go back to Germany or stay in Sweden.

She weighed everything up: job opportunities, social circles and ongoing projects.

“One of the things that mattered to me was my friends and the podcast project that I was doing and that I’m still doing now. So I think K103 is a big reason why I’m still in Sweden,” she says.

Eva Gustavsson, originally from Hova, a small inland village in Väster Götland, has worked as station manager at K103 for over 15 years.

During her time in office she has seen many generations of student radio broadcasters walk into the studio and broadcast their shows at the radio.

“Internationals join for the same reasons as the Swedish members”, says station manager Eva.

“Many want to pursue a career in journalism, gain experience and meet people.”

“At K103 we have students and non students from across the universities and other education institutions, so you meet people more easily,” she says.

Eva, who has a background as Swedish language facilitator, told The Local that she finds it natural to help people who want to improve their language.

“If they are interested in learning Swedish or if they can speak a bit of the language we try to mix and match for a while,” she says.

Both Eden and Marie underlined how the student radio for them was “a safe environment” where it’s ok to make mistakes.

“Everything doesn’t have to be 100 percent correct,” Eva says.

For those who want to stay on and become residents, “you can definitely see an improvement when they speak Swedish”, she adds.

K103 is a student radio run mainly by students for students and is broadcast on FM in the Gothenburg area and online for those who wish to listen outside of the region.

It has a young target listener group. However, you don’t have to be a student to be a member.

“We don’t have a demand for you to be a student but you need to participate in the productions that we are doing in the times we do things, mainly daytime and early evenings. We are open for everyone!”, Eva says.

Are you interested in joining a student radio station? You can contact the national umbrella organisation Studentradion i Sverige with any questions.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

READER QUESTIONS

Reader question: How do you meet the requirements for a sambo visa?

In Sweden, a sambo is domestic partner – someone you’re in a relationship with and live with, but to whom you aren’t married. If you, as a non-EU citizen, are in a sambo relationship with a Swedish citizen, you can apply for a residence permit on the basis of that relationship. But meeting the requirements of that permit is not always straightforward.

Published: 20 July 2022 18:02 CEST
Reader question: How do you meet the requirements for a sambo visa?

An American reader, whose son lives with his Swedish partner, wrote to The Local with questions about the maintenance requirement her son and his partner must meet in order to qualify for a sambo resident permit.

“Their specific issue is that they meet the requirements for a stable relationship and stable housing, but have been told that qualifying for a sambo visa based on savings is unlikely,” she wrote, asking for suggestions on how to approach this issue. Her son’s partner is a student with no income, but whose savings meet maintenance requirements. But, they have been told by lawyers that Migrationsverket will likely deny the application based on the absence of the Swedish partner’s income.

How do relationships qualify for sambo status?

In order to apply for a residence permit on the basis of a sambo relationship, you and your partner must either be living together, or plan to live together as soon as the non-Swedish partner can come to Sweden. Because this reader’s son is already in Sweden as a graduate student, he can apply for a sambo permit without having to leave the country, provided that his student permit is still valid at the time the new application is submitted.

The Migration Agency notes that “you can not receive a residence permit for the reason that you want to live with a family member in Sweden before your current permit expires”. So once your valid permit is close to expiration, you can apply for a new sambo permit.

What are the maintenance requirements for a sambo permit?

The maintenance requirements for someone applying for a sambo permit fall on the Swedish partner, who must prove that they are able to support both themselves and their partner for the duration of the permit. This includes both housing and financial requirements.

In terms of residential standards that applicants must meet, they must show that they live in a home of adequate size – for two adult applicants without children, that means at least one room with a kitchen. If rented, the lease must be for at least one year.

The financial requirements are more complicated. The Swedish partner must be able to document a stable income that can support the applicant and themselves – for a sambo couple, the 2022 standard is an income of 8,520 kronor per month. This burden falls on the Swedish partner.

While the Migration Agency’s website does say that you may “fulfil the maintenance requirement (be considered able to support yourself) if you have enough money/taxable assets to support yourself, other persons in your household and the family members who are applying for a residence permit for at least two years”, it is unclear how proof of this would be documented. On a separate page detailing the various documents that can be used to prove that maintenance requirements are met, there is nothing about how to document savings that will be used to support the couple.

Can you apply on the basis of savings instead of income?

Well, this is unclear. The Migration Agency’s website does suggest that having enough money saved up to support both members of the sambo relationship is an option, but it gives no details on how to document this. It is also unclear whether applying on the basis of savings will disadvantage applicants, with preference given to applicants who can show proof of income from work.

The Local has reached out to an immigration lawyer to answer this question. 

SHOW COMMENTS