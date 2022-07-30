Read news from:
WHO expects more monkeypox-related deaths in Europe

The World Health Organization's European office said Saturday that more monkeypox-related deaths can be expected, following reports of the first fatalities outside Africa, while stressing that severe complications were still be rare.

Published: 30 July 2022 15:58 CEST
A woman waits for a dose of the Monkeypox vaccine in Paris on July 27th. The World Health Organisation said it expects more deaths in Europe due to the virus after two fatal cases were reported in Spain. Photo: ALAIN JOCARD / POOL / AFP

“With the continued spread of monkeypox in Europe, we will expect to see more deaths,” Catherine Smallwood, Senior Emergency Officer at WHO Europe, said in a statement.

Smallwood emphasised that the goal needs to be “interrupting transmission quickly in Europe and stopping this outbreak”.

However, Smallwood stressed that in most cases the disease heals itself without the need for treatment.

“The notification of deaths due to monkeypox does not change our assessment of the outbreak in Europe. We know that although self-limiting in most cases, monkeypox can cause severe complications,” Smallwood noted.

The Spanish health ministry recorded a second monkeypox-related death on Saturday, a day after Spain and Brazil reported their first fatalities.

The announcements marked what are thought to be the first deaths linked to the current outbreak outside Africa.

Spanish authorities would not give the specific cause of death for the fatalities pending the outcome of an autopsy, while Brazilian authorities underlined that the man who died had “other serious conditions”.

“The usual reasons patients might require hospital care include help in managing pain, secondary infections, and in a small number of cases the need to manage life-threatening complications such as encephalitis,” Smallwood explained.

According to the WHO, more than 18,000 cases have been detected throughout the world outside of Africa since the beginning of May, with the majority of them in Europe.

The WHO last week declared the monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency.

As cases surge globally, the WHO on Wednesday called on the group currently most affected by the virus — men who have sex with men — to limit their sexual partners.

Early signs of the disease include a high fever, swollen lymph glands and a chickenpox-like rash.

The disease usually heals by itself after two to three weeks, sometimes taking a month.

A smallpox vaccine from Danish drug maker Bavarian Nordic, marketed under the name Jynneos in the United States and Imvanex in Europe, has also been found to protect against monkeypox.

Sweden proposes lowering age limit for changing legal gender

The Swedish government has proposed lowering the age at which an individual can change their legal gender from 18 to 16 years. The current age limit for medically changing gender - the age at which an individual can receive gender correction surgery - will remain the same.

Published: 29 July 2022 12:31 CEST
Sweden proposes lowering age limit for changing legal gender

The proposal separates the process of changing an individual’s legal gender from the process of changing gender medically, public broadcaster Sveriges Radio reports.

“It’s quite different to change your legal gender, where we assess that we can lower the age limit from 18 to 16 years,” health minister Lena Hallengren told the radio.

“Concerning medical gender, however, which would mean undertaking gender correction surgery and medical procedures, the age limit will remain the same.”

Furthermore, it will change the system of changing medical gender so that applicants no longer need permission from the National Board of Health and Welfare to do so. Instead, healthcare services will be responsible for determining whether a patient would benefit from gender-corrective surgery.

The proposal is expected to be discussed in parliament after the September election, at the earliest, after the Swedish Council on Legislation (Lagrådet) has made a statement on the subject.

In Sweden, changing your legal gender means, among other things, changing your gender on official documents and in the population register, as well as changing the penultimate digit of your personal number to match your new gender – this number is always odd for men and even for women.

In an earlier proposal from last year which was not made law, the government considered lowering the age at which an individual could change their legal gender in Sweden’s population register to 12 years.

