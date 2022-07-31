Read news from:
Stockholm Arlanda airport sees 10,000 delayed flights this summer

As many as 10,000 departures from Stockholm’s Arlanda airport have been delayed so far this summer, according to new data.

Published: 31 July 2022 14:00 CEST
The departures board at Arlanda airport during a SAS pilots' strike earlier this month. Photo: Ali Lorestani/TT

Arlanda, which is run by state-owned operator Swedavia, has seen extensive queuing and delays throughout the summer.

Staff shortages and a major pilots’ strike by Scandinavian airline SAS, resolved earlier this month, are among major factors to have caused disruption at Arlanda.

The 10,000 cancellations were described as a “weak number” by Norwegian aviation expert Hans Jørgen Elnäs in comments to Sveriges Radio’s news programme Ekot, which reported the figure.

New statistics from Eurocontrol, the European organisation which controls Europe’s air space, show that four in ten flights out of Arlanda in June and July were either delayed or cancelled, news wire TT reports.

That represents a total of more than 10,000 flights.

“This is not a good number, but Arlanda does have some excuse in the form of the airport being affected by other airlines also having delays [elsewhere] in Europe. But overall, it’s a weak number from Arlanda,” Elnäs told Sveriges Radio.

The data also show that 35 percent of flights were at least 15 minutes late in June, with 6 percent cancelled. Those numbers were higher still in July, TT writes.

A good figure for delays would be around 90 percent punctuality and 10 percent delayed, according to Elnäs.

Delays at airports across Europe are closely connected to the poor record at Arlanda over the summer, Swedavia head of media communications Robert Pletzin told TT in a written comment.

“This year we have had an extra impact on and increase in delays from the many airports which have had challenges with staff shortages and other disruptions,” Pletzin said.

“The most common cause of delays at Arlanda is indeed delays resultant from late incoming flights which in turn lead to delays for departing flights,” he said.

Comparable figures for delays can be seen at major airports in Norway and Denmark.

In the rest of Europe, average delays in June were just over 24 minutes according to Eurocontrol. Closed airspace over Russia and Belarus, air traffic control strikes in France and weather-related problems including thunderstorms in Germany were among factors causing delays, the organisation said.

TRAVEL NEWS

How to get compensated for rail delays and cancellations in Sweden

There were severe delays across most parts of the railway network in Sweden on Thursday. By Friday, most trains were running as normal, but if you were delayed you could be entitled to a full or partial refund of your ticket. Here is how.

Published: 22 July 2022 16:08 CEST
On Thursday evening we reported on the severe delays and cancellations which affected most of the Swedish railway network south of Norrland. On Friday, most trains were back up and running as normal. 

However, there have been some train delays in and around Örebro due to an electrical fault just south of the city lingering on from Thursday. At the time of writing, they have not yet been able to fix the failure, and acording to TT, this is mostly affecting regional trains between Uppsala, Stockholm C and Örebro and between Hallsberg, Borlänge and Gävle. 

There are also reports of a signal failure between Linköping and Nörrköping.

The cause of Thursday’s disruptions, which affected all train operators between Stockholm and Gothenburg, was a combination of a series of incidents including a power outage, and a fire in the vicinity of Hallsberg. Trains between Stockholm and Malmo were also affected.

By 5:40pm, SJ said their trains were back in operation. 

Was your train delayed or cancelled?

If your train was canceled or delayed, you might be entitled to claim compensation, under EU passenger protection regulation. 

For long-distance train journeys of 150km or more the following compensation is available:

  • Compensation of 25 percent of the original ticket price if the delay was between one and two hours. 
  • If the delay was more than two hours long, calculated from the estimated time of arrival on your ticket to the time you actually arrive, you are entitled to be compensated with 50 percent of the original price of the ticket. 

If the journey was less than 150km in distance, the compensation is higher:

  • In the event of a 20-minute delay, you can receive a refund of 50 percent of the ticket price.
  • In the event of a 40-minute delay, your refund corresponds to 75 percent of the ticket price.
  • In the event of a 60-minute delay, you can get the entire ticket price refunded.

How to claim for compensation?

In order to claim compensation for your delay you need to contact the train company you travelled with, fill in the form and submit proof of travel.

These are the links to claim for compensation on the main train companies that operate in Sweden:

  • SJ 
  • MTRX (only available in Swedish). The company says on their website that their customer service is overwhelmed with compensation requests and that they will “compensate all passengers automatically for the delays of the 21st of July 2022” 
  • Flixtrain
  • Snälltåget
  • Vy (Sweden)

Due to the number of requests, this process might take a bit longer than usual, but you should get your refund in cash by bank transfer eventially.

Is your journey currently being disrupted?

If your train journey is currently being disrupted and the delays are predicted to last an hour or more, you are also entitled to refreshments on board the train or vouchers at the station so that you can buy a snack whilst you wait.

It is the train operator’s responsibility to make sure you reach your final destination and to book you free of charge onto another train or bus and also to pay for your hotel if the only solution is to travel the following day.

For more information on passenger rights for traveling by train, plane, bus or ferry within the European Union check the page on Passenger Rights on the EU’s website. 

