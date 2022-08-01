For members
How will Sweden’s ban on unregistered pre-paid phone sims affect foreigners?
From this month, people in Sweden will no longer be able to activate a pre-paid mobile phone sim without registering their identities. How will this affect foreigners living in the country?
Published: 1 August 2022 14:03 CEST
A woman examines her mobile phone. Photo: Comviq
Reader question: How do you meet the requirements for a sambo visa?
In Sweden, a sambo is domestic partner – someone you’re in a relationship with and live with, but to whom you aren’t married. If you, as a non-EU citizen, are in a sambo relationship with a Swedish citizen, you can apply for a residence permit on the basis of that relationship. But meeting the requirements of that permit is not always straightforward.
Published: 20 July 2022 18:02 CEST
