MAP: Where have house prices in Sweden fallen the most?
House prices in Sweden fell still further in July with the price of an apartment in Greater Stockholm now 12 percent down on last year's peak. Here's a map showing where prices have fallen the most.
Published: 2 August 2022 11:14 CEST
An area of detached houses in Enkskede in Greater Stockholm, where house prices have seen the greatest falls. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT
Reader question: Should I buy now if I’m looking for a property in Sweden?
Property prices on the Swedish market are falling, so does that mean buyers need to act quickly to snap up a home? We ask an expert for some advice.
Published: 26 July 2022 12:03 CEST
