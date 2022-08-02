Swedish fighter charged in Russian-occupied Donetsk

The charges were reported by the Russian state-controlled news wire Tass, and confirmed by Sweden’s foreign ministry.
“We have this information about a Swedish citizen who is currently being denied his freedom and we are working to get some clarity about this,” the ministry’s press service told TT. “We are not currently ready to provide any more detailed information than this.
Pro-Russian authorities occupying Donetsk accuse the man of fighting as a mercenary. Alongside the Swedish man, one Croatian and three Brits are also facing judicial action, which newspaper Expressen was the first to report.
The news agency reported at the beginning of July that the man had been captured. The last Ukrainian defenders ceased fighting in Azovstal around May 20th.
Two Brits and a Moroccan citizen have previously been given the death penalty on the same charges.
Member comments