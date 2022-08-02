For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
House prices, Swedish Ukraine fighter, and free public transport for the young: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 2 August 2022 08:17 CEST
Sweden's prime minister Magdalena Andersson (l) and Social Democrat party secretary Tobias Baudin (r) play a fairground game at Skara Sommarland. Photo: Björn Larsson Rosvall / TT
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Ban on pre-paid sims, ID-controls could be extended, and a 50 percent cap on 'non-Nordic citizens': find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup
Published: 1 August 2022 08:15 CEST
