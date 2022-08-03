For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
SD hate crime, the march for Adriana, student loans and a new Moderate fuel tax pledge: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup
Published: 3 August 2022 07:57 CEST
Sweden's justice minister Morgan Johansson at the 'flower procession for Adriana' march. Photo: Robin Bäckman /TT
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
House prices, Swedish Ukraine fighter, and free public transport for the young: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 2 August 2022 08:17 CEST
