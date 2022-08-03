Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

NATO

USA to vote on Sweden and Finland’s Nato applications

The US Senate will vote on Sweden and Finland's applications to join the Nato alliance on August 3rd, with the process kicking off at 7:30pm Swedish time.

Published: 3 August 2022 10:02 CEST
USA to vote on Sweden and Finland's Nato applications
US President Joe Biden, centre, with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, left, and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, right, after speaking at the White House in Washington in May. Photo: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

“The US is the leading country in Nato, so it sends an important signal,” Dag Blanck, professor of North American Studies at Uppsala University, told TT news wire.

According to Reuters, the senate will vote on whether to approve or deny Sweden and Finland’s applications on Wednesday evening.

It seems unlikely that the US would vote against Sweden and Finland joining the alliance. There is broad support in both parties for accepting the countries’ bids to join Nato.

“The vast majority of Republicans and Democrats are in favour of Sweden joining Nato. It would be very surprising if they didn’t approve this,” Blanck said.

Only a few Republican senators have indicated that they will vote against the two countries joining.

“It’s not a lot of Republicans,” Blanck told TT. “There are some who on principle are against Nato expansion and the US’ engagement worldwide. So it’s nothing to do with Sweden, primarily,” he said.

Blanck believes that Sweden and Finland joining Nato is seen chiefly as a strengthening of the defence alliance. That is to say, it’s seen by many in the US as a positive development on a strategic, military and geographic level.

Sweden and Finland were invited to join the alliance on June 29th. All Nato members have now signed the two countries’ applications, but now each member’s parliament must also ratify accession protocols.

The speed at which this process can be carried out varies among member states, with 20 of 30 states having already approved Sweden and Finland’s application.

Once all Nato members have ratified accession protocols for each country, proof of ratification must be submitted to the US government, after which Sweden and Finland will become formal members of the Nato alliance.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

NATO

Turkey forms ‘permanent committee’ to assess Swedish Nato deal

Turkey on Thursday said a new "permanent committee" would meet Finnish and Swedish officials in August to assess if the two nations are complying with Ankara's conditions to ratify their Nato membership bids.

Published: 21 July 2022 12:35 CEST
Turkey forms 'permanent committee' to assess Swedish Nato deal

Finland and Sweden dropped their history of military non-alignment and announced plans to join Nato after Russia invaded Ukraine at the end of
February. All 30 Nato members must ratify the accession.

Nato member Turkey has demanded the extradition of dozens of suspected “terrorists” from both countries under an accession deal the three signed last month.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has threatened to “freeze” the process over Sweden and Finland’s failure to extradite the suspects.

He accuses them of providing a haven for outlawed Kurdish militants. “If these countries are not implementing the points included in the
memorandum that we signed, we will not ratify the accession protocol,” Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu reaffirmed in a televised interview.

He said the committee would meet in August but provided no details.Turkey’s parliament has broken for its summer recess and will not be able
to hold a ratification vote before October. Some Turkish officials have warned that the process may drag out until next year.

SHOW COMMENTS