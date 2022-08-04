For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
US approves Sweden's Nato application, increased interest in the army, and Volvo plans new battery plant. Here's Sweden's news on Thursday.
Published: 4 August 2022 08:20 CEST
Baltops military training with Swedish and US soldiers in Tofta military zone. Photo: Yvonne Åsell/SvD/TT
For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
SD hate crime, the march for Adriana, student loans and a new Moderate fuel tax pledge: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup
Published: 3 August 2022 07:57 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments