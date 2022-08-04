Read news from:
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

US approves Sweden's Nato application, increased interest in the army, and Volvo plans new battery plant. Here's Sweden's news on Thursday.

Published: 4 August 2022 08:20 CEST
Baltops military training with Swedish and US soldiers in Tofta military zone. Photo: Yvonne Åsell/SvD/TT

Swedish army sees increased interest among the young

A new report from Ungdomsbarometern shows that more and more young people believe Swedish defence should receive more funding, SVT reports.

In addition to this, the Swedish Armed Forces has reported an increase in interest among young people in carrying out military service.

“When I was eighteen, I was a bit scared of the military,” 22-year-old Johannes Blom, who is carrying out military service at Livgardets Regement in northern Stockholm, told SVT.

“But it’s grown on me in recent years.”

Prior to the war in Ukraine, interest in carrying out military service decreased among the young, according to the Swedish Armed Forces. The reason is unclear, but it is clear that the downward trend was broken at the end of February.

One month later, in March, the amount of people interested in carrying out basic military training and military service had almost doubled, from 16 percent in February to 28 percent in March, according to figures from the Swedish Armed Forces.

Swedish vocabulary: värnplikt – military service

US approves Sweden’s Nato application – seven countries remain

The US Senate approved Sweden and Finland’s Nato applications with 95 votes to 1.

“It’s very satisfying. It’s only very positive for Sweden and shows confidence in both Sweden and Finland,” Foreign Minister Ann Linde told TT newswire.

After a debate lasting over three hours, senators voted in favour of ratifying Sweden and Finland’s applications to join the Nato defence alliance. The message arrived early on Thursday morning, Swedish time.

“It’s the largest and most important country in Nato, so of course it is important,” Linde said. “Now there are only seven countries left which have not ratified, it’s never gone so fast.”

The decision was also welcomed by Sweden’s Prime Minister, Magdalena Andersson, who said on Twitter that the “swift vote in favour of our countries joining the alliance is greatly appreciated.”

Swedish vocabulary: godkänna – approve

Volvo plans new electric battery plant in Sweden

Swedish lorry and heavy equipment maker Volvo Group said on Wednesday it planned to open a new battery factory in Sweden to manufacture battery cells for heavy-duty vehicles and machines.

“There is a strong demand from our customers already today, and by 2030, it is our ambition that at least 35 percent of the products we sell are electric”, Volvo Group chief executive Martin Lundstedt said in a statement.

“This ramp-up will require large volumes of high-performing batteries, produced using fossil free energy and it is a logical next step for us to include battery production in our future industrial footprint”, he added.

The project, which is subject to approvals from relevant authorities, calls for the construction of a plant in Mariestad in southern Sweden, near Volvo’s main powertrain plant.

The site was chosen in order to “benefit from the region’s existing industrial and logistics infrastructure” and its access to Sweden’s “rich supply of fossil free energy”, the company said.

Volvo Group is a wholly-Swedish company that split in 1999 from automobile maker Volvo Cars, which is now owned by Chinese group Geely.

Swedish vocabulary: batterifabrik – battery factory

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

SD hate crime, the march for Adriana, student loans and a new Moderate fuel tax pledge: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup

Published: 3 August 2022 07:57 CEST
Sweden Democrat politician charged for praising Hitler

A politician for the populist Sweden Democrat party has been charged with hate crimes after his social media account posted a picture of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and compared black people to monkeys.

Mikael Lundin, the deputy chair of the Sweden Democrats in the city of Östersund in northwest Sweden, was charged with hate crimes after the organisation Näthatsgranskaren (the internet hate investigator), reported him to the police for a series of posts made by his profile on the Russian social media group VK.

The posts included a series of pictures praising Hitler, including one with the words “our oath: all for Germany”, and one comparing black people with apes, according to the prosecutor in the case.

He also in 2017 posted a picture that called for Sweden’s then Prime Minister, Stefan Löfven to be assassinated.

Lundin denies making the posts, claiming that someone in his household may have been using his account.

“I cannot give away that much now, but a lot of things are going to come out during the court case,” he told the anti-extremist website Expo. “It may be that someone has logged into my account and posted stuff up there.”

Swedish Vocab: en Hitler-hyllning – a tribute to Hitler 

Top politicians join march for murdered 12-year-old

Leading politicians from at least five of Sweden’s political parties on Tuesday night joined a march marking the shooting of 12-year-old ‘Adriana’ in the Stockholm suburb of Botkyrka in 2020. 

Sweden’s Justice Minister Morgan Johansson, Moderate Party group leader Tobias Billström, Green Party leader Märta Stenevi, Christian Democrat leader Ebba Busch, and Liberal leader Johan Pehrson, all joined the march, indicating the importance of the issue of gang crime in this year’s election campaign. 

Adriana was out walking her dog when she was caught in the crossfire of a gang conflict. 

Swedish vocab: skjutvapenvåld – gun violence 

Student loans in Sweden much higher next year 

CSN, Sweden’s student loans authority, has told TT that the hike in the interest rates it charges in the New Year could be significantly higher than previously expected, due to rising base interest rates and a government. 

According to the agency, the interest rate it charges, which was a historically low zero this year, could rise to 0.64 percent next year, meaning a former student with an average loan of 166,000 kronor could be paying some 1,000 kronor a year. 

As well as the Riksbank central rate, Sweden’s government also intends to make CSN foot the bill for loans that go unpaid, whereas until now the costs of bad debts have been borne by the state budget, with a decision taken in the coming budget this autumn. 

Swedish vocab: en höjning – a rise

Moderates call for suspension of fuel tax inflation link 

Sweden’s opposition Moderate Party has called for a temporary suspension in the linkage between petrol and diesel tax with Sweden’s consumer price index, or KPI, in a new election pledge. 

Under current rules, the amount of tax levied on petrol and diesel is pegged to the index, meaning that the taxation rate on fuel rises at the same rate as prices of other consumer goods. However, the party believes that after a year of high consumer price inflation, the link should be suspended to help consumers handle rising costs. 

“To take the whole of this year’s surge in prices and bring it into next year will be extremely expensive, and even more expensive for people who are dependent on their cars,” Niklas Wykman, the party’s tax policy spokesperson, told TT, estimating that if the Moderates’ proposal is brought in, a normal family would save 500 to 1,000 kronor in tax over the year. 

Swedish vocab: beroende – dependent 

