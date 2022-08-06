PODCAST: Why Sweden is following Denmark on language tests and integration

In the first post-summer break episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by The Local Sweden’s James Savage, Becky Waterton and Richard Orange, as well as the editor of The Local Denmark, Michael Barrett.

In this week’s show we’ll take a quick look at the state of play in the opinion polls to see who is likely to form the next government, with the election just over a month away.

We also chat about the historical and cultural reasons for people taking so much time off work during the summer holidays.

We talk about what we know about a contentious government proposal to introduce language tests for permanent residency.

And finally we examine a government minster’s suggestion to place a limit on how many people of non-Nordic origin are allowed to live in vulnerable areas, in a move inspired by a controversial Danish law.

