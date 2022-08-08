For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Training Ukrainian troops, pilots sign SAS deal, house prices, and election pledges: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup
Published: 8 August 2022 07:37 CEST
Sweden's Prime Minister, Magdalena Andersson, and defence minister, Peter Hultqvist, visit a military base in Boden, northern Sweden on Sunday: Photo: Mats Engfors/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Covid hits hospitals, storms in Western Sweden, and Social Democrats launch campaign: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 5 August 2022 08:04 CEST
