Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Parties call for compulsory pre-schools, insulating homes, and state paying energy costs, plus Biden signs Nato bid: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 10 August 2022 07:45 CEST
The Liberal Party's leader Johan Pehrson presented the party's election manifesto on Tuesday. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg / TT

US President Biden signs ratification of Finnish and Swedish Nato bids

President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed US ratification of bids by Finland and Sweden to enter Nato, taking expansion of the Western alliance in response to Russia’s Ukraine invasion one step closer.

Biden said the two northern European countries would become “strong, reliable highly capable new allies” by making the “sacred commitment” to
mutual defense in the US-led transatlantic alliance. 

Earlier this month, the Senate voted 95-1 in favor of the Nordic states’ accession, making the United States the 23rd of the 30 Nato countries to give formal endorsement. Unanimous support is needed for new membership.

Biden, who has made restoring traditional US alliances a cornerstone of his administration after Donald Trump’s move to upend ties around the world,
praised Nato as “the foundation of American security.”

“The United States is committed to the transatlantic alliance.”

Biden also praised Finland and Sweden, saying both have “strong democratic institutions, strong militaries and strong and transparent economies” that would now bolster Nato.

Swedish vocab: att undertecka – to sign 

Liberal party calls for compulsory kindergarten for toddlers with poor Swedish

The Liberal Party has called for children between the ages of two and five who are considered to have a low level of Swedish to be forced to attend pre-school or dagis, as the party announced its election manifesto on Tuesday. 

Liberal leader Johan Pehrson said that all children who do not already attend pre-schools would be required to have their language ability assessed by their local primary health centre, and then be sent to special “language pre-schools” to speed up language development, if they have poor Swedish.

In the manifesto, the party reiterated its calls for 1,000 new special teachers, better conditions for teachers, and more order in the classroom. 

Swedish vocab: en plikt – a duty 

Green Party: government should pay to insulate homes 

Sweden’s green party is proposing that Sweden’s government pay 80 percent of the costs of installing air or groundwater heat pumps, and improving ventilation and isolation in people’s homes, as a way of reducing their energy costs this coming winter. 

“The long-term solution for keeping down energy costs is for the state to help households reduce energy use now as much as possible,” he said. “If you succeed in putting in place these measures, then they won’t only have an impact this winter but in many future winters to come.” 

Swedish vocab: åtgärder – measures 

Sweden’s Moderates call for state to foot private energy bills

The opposition Moderate Party has proposed that the government contribute towards households’ electricity bills this winter, as electricity prices are expected to rise.

The party is proposing a system of “high-cost protection” or högkostnadsskydd similar to that found in Norway, where the state will commit to covering a percentage of all costs over a certain figure.

It is not yet clear how the system would work, but the Moderates’ finance spokesperson, Elisabeth Svantesson, said it the government should set a price threshold, above which the government would shoulder the majority of any extra cost.

“You could expect the state to pay for 75 percent of the cost of everything over one krona per kilowatt hour,” she suggested, adding that a one krona threshold would cut around 6,000 kronor off the energy bill of an average family in Norrland.

“We can’t completely protect the consumer, but we can make it easier,” she said. “No one should be forced to leave their home this winter because of an electricity bill.”

Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson is open to the suggestion, stating that her party would “study the proposal very carefully”.

Swedish vocab: högkostnadsskydd – high cost protection 

Swedish PM: Moderate Party’s property tax warnings ‘completely absurd’

In a long interview broadcast on Swedish state radio broadcaster SR, Andersson stressed that her party had no plans to bring back the property tax abolished by the Moderate-led government back in 2008.

“We are not going to campaign on the back of a property tax, have no plans to do it, and have shown over the last eight years that we are not doing it,” she said. “It is completely absurd that the Moderates are running their campaign about this for the third or fourth time in a row. They were cranking this out in 2014, 2018 and now in 2022, and we have not brought back the property tax.”

When pushed by the interviewer, however, Andersson refused to absolutely rule out making any changes to Sweden’s system of property taxation.

“If I start to draw red lines, I will risk creating an even more locked situation after the election,” she said. “But there’s no question over what I believe. If you don’t want to bring back property tax, you should vote for the Social Democrats.”

The Swedish Trade Union Confederation LO, is in favour of bringing back the property tax, which it describes as “one of the best taxes”, as is the Left Party.

Swedish vocab: att lova – to promise

TODAY IN SWEDEN

SD white book, train delays, and Malmö defence meet: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup

Published: 9 August 2022 07:07 CEST
Scandinavian defence ministers meet in Malmö 

The defence ministers of Sweden, Denmark and Norway med in Malmö on Monday, with four fighter planes from Sweden and Norway flying overhead to commemorate the moment. 

“It’s important that we mark our interest in the entrance to the Baltic,” said Peter Hulqvist, Sweden’s defence minister of the reason for the meeting, adding that Sweden intended to strengthen defence of the seaway with submarines. “We see it as extremely important to have control over this entry point.” 

He said that the three countries were in the middle of negotiating new agreements to further strengthen defence cooperation. 

Swedish vocab: samarbete – cooperation 

Researcher who wrote Sweden Democrat’s white book was party member
 
Tony Gustafsson, the Uppsala University historian hired to research and write the Sweden Democrats’ vitbok, or ‘white book’, an investigation into the party’s roots in the neo-Nazi and white power movements, became a member of the party in 2017, the Expressen newspaper has revealed. 
 
When the document was published last month, the Sweden Democrats described Gustafsson as independent of the party. 
 
Gustafsson told the newspaper that he “would not comment on my political position or background at all in relation to this project”. 
 
“I have chosen not to let my ideological commitments, political standpoints, or actual membership, be a part of the discussion.” 
 
Swedish vocab: ideologiska övertygelser – ideological commitments 

 
Moderate leader silent on whether Liberals can join his government 
 
Moderate Leader Ulf Kristersson has refused to commit to giving the Liberals a place in any government formed under him after September’s election, in the first pre-election interviews on Swedish state radio broadcaster SR. 
 
“It’s clear that they [the Liberals] want to have a shift in power, a change in government, and we are agreed with the Liberals on big, important issues,” Kristersson said. “But it’s no secret that there is a discussion afoot in the Liberals as well on exactly how and with whom they can negotiate. So I think I will leave that question open.”  

In the interview, Kristersson also conceded that the Sweden Democrats, whose support he will need if he is to form a new government, have an “unpleasant”, and “terrible” history, but he said they had “matured” as a party. 

Swedish vocab: att mogna – to mature/ripen 

Sweden sees continued train delays following weekend storms

Train travel is still disrupted in some parts of Sweden following the storms which passed over the country during the weekend.

In Töreboda, Western Götland, repair work is still ongoing after a roof blown away in the storms pulled down an overhead line, leading to delays of between 15 to 20 minutes on the Gothenburg to Stockholm line, as well as delaying local train lines in the area.
 
One of the three tracks on the route has been open since Sunday night.
 
Swedish vocab: förseningar – delays
 
