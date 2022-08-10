For members
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Parties call for compulsory pre-schools, insulating homes, and state paying energy costs, plus Biden signs Nato bid: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 10 August 2022 07:45 CEST
The Liberal Party's leader Johan Pehrson presented the party's election manifesto on Tuesday. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg / TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
SD white book, train delays, and Malmö defence meet: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup
Published: 9 August 2022 07:07 CEST
