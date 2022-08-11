Read news from:
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Greens over threshold, tough sentences for teens, summer sun, and a gloomier outlook for the economy: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup

Published: 11 August 2022 07:12 CEST
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Green Party over parliamentary threshold in new poll 

Sweden’s green party has the support of 5.2 percent of voters in a new opinion poll from Novus for state broadcaster SVT. This is the first time the party has been over the four percent parliamentary threshold in a Novus poll since December last year, and puts the four parties supporting Magdalena Andersson as prime minister ahead of the right-wing bloc, with 49.8 percent to 48.6 percent, with 1.6 percent saying they will vote for other, smaller parties.

Torbjörn Sjöström, the chief executive of Novus, said more supporters of other left-wing parties seemed to be now planning to vote tactically to keep the greens in parliament. 

“We are seeing a clear movement from the Left Party and Social Democrats to the Green Party,” he said. The main explanation is that they see no alternative: if the Green Party falls out of parliament, then it won’t be possible to have a Social Democrat-led government. 

Swedish vocab: riksdagsspärren – the parliamentary threshold

Christian Democrats calls for 15-year prison sentences for teenagers 

Sweden’s Christian Democrat party has called for the minimum prison sentence for those between the ages of 15 and 18 years old to be increased to 15 years, and scrap the discount on sentences for those between the ages of 18 and 21. 

“We need to put strict limits on the sentencing discount for those between 15 and 18 years old to reduce the threshold effect,” said the party’s leader Ebba Busch. 

Swedish vocab: en tröskeleffekt – a threshold effect 

‘Tougher times’: Sweden’s economy to slow next year

Consumers in Sweden are set to crimp spending over the rest of the year, pushing the country into an economic slowdown, Sweden’s official economic forecaster has warned in its latest prognosis.

A combination of record high energy prices over the winter, rising interest rates, and inflation at around 10 percent, is set to hit household spending power over the autumn and winter, leading to lower sales for businesses and dragging economic growth down to just 0.5 percent next year. This is down from the 1.2 percent the institute had forecast for 2023 in its spring forecast.

“I don’t want to be alarmist,” Ylva Hedén Westerdahl, forecasting head at the Swedish National Institute of Economic Research, said at a press conference announcing the new forecast. “We don’t expect the sort of economic slowdown that we saw during the financial crisis or the pandemic, where unemployment rose much more. But having said that, people who don’t have a job will find it tougher to enter the labour market.”

Swedish vocab: dyster – gloomy

Summer weather in southern Sweden expected to continue into next week

Southern Sweden can expect to see sun and temperatures over 25 degrees for the rest of the week, with the northern parts of the country facing clouds and cooler temperatures.

According to SVT’s meteorologist Nils Holmqvist, the hot weather is due to a high-pressure front coming in from the south, leading to sun and perfect temperatures for swimming. 

In some areas of southern Sweden, temperatures could reach as high as 30 degrees on Thursday, with a chance of slightly cooler temperatures in coastal areas.

Across large parts of Norrland, cloudy weather is expected, with temperatures of 15-20 degrees on the coast, and lower temperatures expected further inland. In the mountains, rain is forecast.

The high-pressure front is likely to have moved over Sweden by the beginning of next week, resulting in possible thunderstorms.

Swedish vocab: ett högtryck –  a high pressure system

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

ADHD tests for immigrant kids, Turk deported, train problems, and ISA tax proposal, find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup

Published: 12 August 2022 07:41 CEST
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Moderates propose ADHD tests for all kids in vulnerable areas

The Moderate Party in Stockholm wants to rapid test all children in “vulnerable areas” for ADHD so that more can get diagnosed and given medication. 

The party stresses that the tests would be voluntary and would be carried out at primary care centres from the age of five onwards. 

“The quicker you can put in place measures, the better the outcomes,” says Irene Svenonius, the party’s leader in the municipality, claiming that children in Sweden with an immigrant background are less likely to be medicated for ADHD than other children in Sweden, and that there is a link between childhood ADHD and violent crime later in life. 

“We need to find these children, and that is going to help prevent crime,” said the party’s justice spokesman Johan Forsell. 

Swedish vocab: brottsförebyggande – preventative of crime 

Sweden extradites first Turk since striking Nato deal

Sweden’s government said on Thursday that it would hand over a Turkish citizen convicted of credit card fraud to Ankara, the first known extradition since Sweden struck a deal with Turkey promising to deal with extraditions “expeditiously and thoroughly”.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has threatened to block both Sweden and Finland from NATO membership unless they meet several demands, including the extradition of people Ankara considers “terrorists”.

Erdogan accuses the two countries of being havens for Kurdish militants, specifically highlighting the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

The man facing extradition was identified in Swedish court documents as Okan Kale, and was convicted in Turkey of credit card fraud in 2013 and 2016.

Swedish vocab: att utlämna – to deport 

Train problems to continue into autumn 

The Swedish Transport Administration is still facing problems with its new time table system, which, in combination with track work, will mean continuing train delays into the autumn,” Sweden’s state broadcaster SR has reported. 

The administration is supposed to draw up a plan on how trains should travel when there is track work 18 weeks in advance, but it is currently only able to do so two to four weeks in advance, which is making it difficult for train companies to sell train tickets. 

“This is something we are of course working intensively to improve,” Mikael Eriksson, the agency’s marketing chief, said, adding that most trains were not impacted by the track work, and that the planning system should be working properly by the end of the year. 

Swedish vocab: framförhållning – long-term planning 

Centre Party wants to remove tax from savings accounts

Sweden’s Centre Party has proposed scrapping tax on the first 30,000 kronor held by people in Sweden in Individual Savings Accounts, in order to encourage saving among Swedes, 

“A lot of people have only a small amount of extra money,” she says. “It would be simple to start saving and we want to especially benefit small savers, those who save a few hundred kronor every month for their pension, or a first apartment, or to build up a buffer for the future.” 

Swedish vocab: en buffert – a buffer 

 

