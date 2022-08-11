For members
PROPERTY
Can I get a Swedish mortgage without permanent residency?
The Swedish rental market is notoriously difficult for immigrants to break into, so many consider buying a property instead. But can you get a Swedish mortgage without a permanent residence permit?
Published: 12 August 2022 09:24 CEST
The website of the loan comparison site Lånekoll. Photo: Becky Waterton
PROPERTY
How do I prep my apartment for sale in Sweden?
Here's the first part of The Local's new property series from reporter Becky Waterton, who is currently going through the process of selling her apartment: how do I prep my property for sale?
Published: 4 August 2022 11:59 CEST
Updated: 6 August 2022 07:33 CEST
