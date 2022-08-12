IN NUMBERS: Who are the big spenders in Sweden’s election campaign?

According to Sweden’s state broadcaster SVT, the Social Democrats are the biggest spenders overall, with an election budget of 100 million kronor, while the Liberal Party has the smallest budget with 15m kronor.
The biggest rises in spending since last election have come from the Sweden Democrats and the Left Party, which have upped their budgets to 65m and 27m respectively.
The budgets broadly reflect the size of the various parties in the parliament, with the notable exception of the high-spending Centre Party, which is still benefitting from the sale of its party-owned newspaper company 17 years ago for 1.8bn kronor.
The Social Democrats also gain additional spending power thanks to the annual grant the party gets from the Swedish Trade Union Confederation, and also from the income from the party’s own lottery, A-lotteriet, which has brought in over a billion kronor in income since the 2018 election.
