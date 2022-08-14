Read news from:
Struggling Scandinavian carrier SAS gets $700 mn loan

Ailing Scandinavian airline SAS, which filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States in early July, said Sunday it had secured a 700-million-dollar loan.

Published: 14 August 2022 15:56 CEST
An SAS airplane prepares to land at Longyearbyen airport
An SAS airplane prepares to land at Longyearbyen airport on Spitsbergen island in northern Norway. Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP

The move follows a crippling 15-day pilot strike, also in July, that cost the carrier between $9 and $12 million a day.

The pilots were protesting against salary cuts demanded by management as part of a restructuring plan aimed at ensuring the survival of the company.

SAS said it has entered “into a debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing credit agreement for $700 million with funds managed by Apollo Global Management”.

SAS had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States and said the “DIP financing, along with cash generated from the company’s ongoing operations, enables SAS to continue meeting its obligations throughout the chapter 11 process”.

“With this financing, we will have a strong financial position to continue supporting our ongoing operations throughout our voluntary restructuring process in the US,” SAS board chairman Carsten Dilling said.

SAS management announced in February the savings plan to cut costs by 7.5 billion Swedish kronor ($700 million), dubbed “SAS Forward”, which was supplemented in June by a plan to increase capital by nearly one billion euros ($1.04 billion).

Denmark and Sweden are the biggest shareholders with 21.8 percent each.

“We can now focus entirely on accelerating the implementation our SAS FORWARD plan, and to continue our more than 75-year legacy of being the leading airline in Scandinavia.”

SAS employs around 7,000 people, mainly in Denmark, Norway and Sweden. It has suffered a string of losses since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020.

TRAIN TRAVEL

‘Demand we’ve never seen’: Why are trains so popular in Sweden right now?

There's high demand on train tickets in Sweden at the moment, especially on long-distance routes like the Malmö-Stockholm line. Why are they so busy, and when will it be easier to travel by train?

Published: 10 August 2022 11:26 CEST
'Demand we've never seen': Why are trains so popular in Sweden right now?

“There are a lot of people who want to travel by train,” press communications officer Jonas Olsson from state-owned train company SJ told The Local.

“We saw that after restrictions opened up, there was a demand we’ve never seen before.”

Olsson said that the train company are not sure why demand has increased, but said it was “really great” that demand is so high.

“We’re not sure what the reason is,” he said.

“It could be an increase in interest after the pandemic, it could be the sustainablility aspect, we’ve not really got to the bottom of it.”

Swedes have for a number of years shown interest in more environmentally-friendly modes of transport, with the term flygskam or “flight shame”, a feeling of guilt over the environmental impacts of flying, first gaining popularity in 2018.

Flight chaos hitting Europe’s airports this summer has also had a possible positive effect on train bookings in Sweden this year, as more travellers choose to avoid the queues and travel by train.

Why don’t train companies just put more trains in service?

Unfortunately, it’s not that simple.

“It’s not that easy to just put more trains on the line,” Olsson said.

“Planning trains takes a long time. We have to apply for a permit from the Transport Agency, so we work on a year-long cycle.”

“We’ve also had a difficult summer with regard to our staff situation,” he said, referring to train driver shortages which have plagued the company in recent months.

“So, for a number of reasons, we haven’t been able to have as many trains running as we would like.”

Olsson does not believe that this high demand is going to drop any time soon, despite the fact that most Swedes are now back to work after their summer holidays.

“We think it’s probably going to be the opposite, that demand will keep increasing,” he said.

“So, I don’t think there will be more tickets in the future.”

SJ are taking measures to meet this high demand, he said, despite the company having to plan a year in advance.

“We’ve said we’re going to hire a thousand more staff this year, and that’s because we want more train drivers and more onboard staff so we can put more trains on our routes.”

How can I get hold of a train ticket if I want to travel?

Despite high demand, it’s not impossible to get hold of tickets, even on high-pressure routes like the Malmö to Stockholm line.

“There are still tickets available, if you plan a little bit in advance you can still get tickets,” Olsson said.

“So they’re not completely sold out all the time, but you should keep that in mind – if you’re travelling by train on this route, you should try and plan in advance if you want to get hold of the cheaper tickets.”

“Our ticket model is formed in a way that we have tickets released at short notice – last minute tickets,” Olsson explained.

“The closer you get to departure, the more expensive they get. You can travel today or tomorrow, but then you’ll be paying a lot more so close to departure.”

“There’s really high demand. It’s really great, truly.”

Is there high demand on other routes, or is it just affecting the Malmö-Stockholm line?

“Stockholm to Malmö is one of our major routes,” Olsson said, “so obviously there are a lot of people travelling there and a lot of demand there.”

“There’s more demand on Stockholm-Malmö than, for example, Stockholm-Gothenburg, but we’re seeing more people travelling across the whole network, on all our routes, really.”

Demand for international train travel has also gone up, again possibly as a result of flight cancellations and queues at Europe’s airports.

“We opened a new route in autumn which goes from Stockholm to Hamburg, that also goes through Malmö, it’s a night train going through Europe,” Olsson said.

“We’ve seen a lot of people wanting to take that route. People really want to travel by train, which is really great.”

