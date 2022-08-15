For members
COMPARE: Which Swedish banks give mortgages to immigrants?
Some Swedish banks are more likely to decline mortgage applications to immigrants without a permanent residence permit in Sweden. We asked 16 mortgage providers what their rules are on loaning to immigrants - here are their responses.
Published: 15 August 2022 14:44 CEST
Online bidding on an apartment. Photo: Tomas Oneborg/SvD/TT
Can I get a Swedish mortgage without permanent residency?
The Swedish rental market is notoriously difficult for immigrants to break into, so many consider buying a property instead. But can you get a Swedish mortgage without a permanent residence permit?
Published: 12 August 2022 09:24 CEST
Updated: 12 August 2022 10:33 CEST
