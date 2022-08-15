Read news from:
Austria
INTERVIEW

INTERVIEW: ‘The Sweden Democrats are needed in government’

For Jimmie Åkesson, there are no red or blue blocs, only seven "old parties" who have driven Sweden to ruin, and his own Sweden Democrats, the only party voters can trust to put things right. In The Local's fifth party leader interview, he tells us what this means for post-election talks.

Published: 15 August 2022 16:28 CEST
Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Åkesson speaks to The Local after his summer speech in his home town of Sölvesborg. Photo: Richard Orange/The Local

On the grassy peninsular behind the old castle in the town of Sölvesborg, the Sweden Democrats’ leader Jimmie Åkesson is quite literally on home turf. Behind the stage, his son and a friend take turns at climbing the birches in the grove by the Sölvesborgsviken inlet, while in front of him, the party faithful are gathered on benches and sitting on the grass, clad in Sweden Democrat T-shirts and caps to ward off the searing summer sun. 

If Åkesson has mellowed, as several commentators have written over the last few months, it’s not on display in the speech he makes today: 

“It simply won’t work to let the seven parties which have destroyed our country for decades, botched it up for Sweden, smashed our little, shared place in the world into pieces,” he declares, calling Sweden “our beloved, safe home on earth”. 

“It won’t work to allow these same parties to try and clear up the absolute tragedy which they, themselves, have created. Because they will never manage.” 

The Moderates’ leader Ulf Kristersson has in recent speeches alarmed more liberal members of his party by time and again crediting the Sweden Democrats for putting Sweden’s immigration problems on the agenda at a time when talking about them was almost taboo. 

But Åkesson is not willing to return the credit. 

“We are the only party which has no responsibility at all for how Sweden looks today, it’s all the old parties’ fault,” he said. “We don’t only love Sweden once a year, not just when it’s cool or in vogue, we love our country from deep down inside, all the time, every day.”
 
When The Local asks him after the speech how he can say this about the Moderate Party when, if the election goes according to plan, he is likely to support Kristersson in becoming prime minister, he seems to say Kristersson is mainly preferable because the Social Democrats have already been in power too long, but also because the Moderates have changed, a little. 
 
“I think that they can’t be alone in government,” he says of the conservative party, in adequate but far from flawless English . “I think we are needed to make it as good as it can be.” 
 
The last time the Moderates were in power, leading the Alliance government, was, he claims “a disaster”. 
 
“They took a lot of wrong decisions, especially regarding immigration, how to push back crime, and such things. But I think the Moderates are nowadays another kind of party. They have a new leadership, and I think they are more and more coming close to our positions. So I think we can have a cooperation that will be okay, even though they made a lot of mistakes ten years ago.” 

 
Before the interview, we asked readers on The Local’s Living in Sweden Facebook page if they had any questions, and several people asked if his party was hostile to those who, like many readers of The Local, have come to Sweden to work. 
 
He stressed that his party welcomed highly skilled labour migrants. 

“We have a lot of migrants that contribute to Swedish society and the Swedish economy. They work and they pay taxes, and that’s fine,” he said.

“They are not the problem. The problem is more those 700,000 immigrants that cannot support themselves and that are in need of social benefits and that kind of support. That costs a lot of money,” he said. “That is the problem, not the good immigrants that are working and contribute to society.” 

He reversed his party’s past position, and told The Local that he did not think that Sweden should return to the old system whereby unions got to work together with government and employers to determine which skills faced sufficient shortages to justify importing workers. 

“We don’t want the unions to have the power to decide who gets permits to come to Sweden,” Åkesson said. “But we want society, in some way, [to] have to see if it’s needed or not, and exactly how we’re going to do that I cannot say at this time.”  

He said he believed “a better solution” than a return of union involvement would be something similar to proposals made by the Christian Democrat and Moderate parties, who want to increase the minimum salary that those seeking work permits are being offered. 

When it came to the formation of the next government, he said that the low level of trust he has for his potential partners in the Moderate, Christian Democrat and particularly in the Liberal Party, means that he would rather that the Sweden Democrats join the ruling coalition, but he said his priority is getting policies enacted. 

“If I could decide on my own, of course, we would want to be in government, but the thing you should always put at the centre is what policies will they make and what decisions they will take,” he said.

“We have a lot of proposals that we think are important, and we expect that if we support the government, they will make us happy and use our proposals to a degree that we can accept. I think that’s that’s the most important thing, not how the government looks, and what parties are in it.” 

Parties on both sides of the political divide are now competing hard to seem tough on immigration and crime, moving squarely onto the Sweden Democrats’ old territory. When the Social Democrats in Denmark took a critical, populist approach to immigration a few years ago, the shift was followed by a dramatic fall in support for the country’s equivalent of the Sweden Democrats, the Danish People’s Party, which is now on just two percent of the vote, down from over 20 percent. 

But Åkesson said that although he had initially been worried that other parties would win back some of their voters, so far his party did not seem to be facing the same sort of trajectory. 

“I had this feeling, especially when the Moderates came closer to us on immigration, that they would take more of our voters. But we haven’t seen that. We’re quite stable in the polls, and it looks like we will stay quite stable, so I’m not that worried.

“And I think if we now get the chance to be part of the government or support the government, that will also show voters that they need us for things to happen. We are needed. So I think that’s that’s positive.” 

Asked whether he would be upset if the party went backwards in its share of the vote on September 11th, winning less than the 17.5 percent it won in 2018, Åkesson was sanguine. 

“If we get a new government, that’s not that important. Our own numbers are not that important in the team. But of course, it would be a different situation, because we’ve never, ever lost an election in that way. But the most important thing is that we get a new government, and that’s our focus.”

EUROPEAN UNION

No-deal Brexit ‘would create problems all over the place’: The Local meets Sweden’s EU minister

This is the second part of The Local's exclusive interview with Swedish Minister for EU Affairs Hans Dahlgren. We sat down to talk Brexit and the consequences of a potential no-deal for Brits who live here, as well as the other challenges facing the EU.

Published: 18 March 2019 12:10 CET
Updated: 21 March 2019 16:14 CET
UK Prime Minister Theresa May debating Brexit in the House of Commons. Photo: UK Parliament/Mark Duffy via AP

Dahlgren said he had been following the developments in the British parliament both on TV and by reading a range of English-language newspapers.

“It's fascinating, of course, for a political nerd like myself – how lively it is and how eloquent these speakers are in the exchange of arguments,” he commented. “But it's also a very serious situation.”

“It's frustrating every time [the British parliament] say no to something that we have agreed on with the government, of course. There have been lots of noes. So let's see what happens next.”

The minister stressed that there was a serious risk of a no-deal Brexit, which “would create problems all over the place”, including with the introduction of border controls and customs duty at Sweden's ports.

He also told The Local that he did not think the media were creating unnecessary drama over Brexit: “I don't think they need to create drama, what's happening in real life is drama in itself.”

Hans Dahlgren, left, was appointed EU minister by Social Democrat Prime Minister Stefan Löfven, right. Photo: Sören Andersson/TT

The next stage in the negotiations is a parliamentary vote on the agreed exit deal expected on Tuesday, but this will only happen if British Prime Minister Theresa May is able to gather enough support for the deal to pass. Whether or not this happens, the UK is expected to request an extension to the previously agreed two-year period which runs out on March 29th.

“If there is a well argued reason that the UK presents, then I don't think anyone really wants to resist such a request,” Dahlgren told The Local.

“The decision needs to be taken by the European Council unanimously, but I think as Donald Tusk said, we should be open for a longer extension if there is an argued reason for doing so. And if they want to remain in the European Union for a longer period they also have to elect members of the European Parliament, so this must be part of the whole plan, because the elections are in May.”

“But just to have the process going on and on and on without any plan for what the options on the table would be, that's not very attractive.”

The minister said he did not anticipate any further negotiation on the withdrawal agreement during any extension, but said that the EU and UK could begin to negotiate about their future relationship. 

Leave campaigners demonstrating in Sunderland, UK. Photo: AP Photo/Frank Augstein

Dahlgren said that his preference would “of course” be for the UK to stay within the EU, but that Sweden and the EU respected the decision made on the basis of the 2016 referendum.

“If [the British parliament] wants a second referendum, then it will happen – it's their sovereign decision and it's not for us to have any views on that,” he said when asked his stance on the campaign for a second public vote.

The Local pressed the minister for answers about the status of British citizens living in Sweden beyond an agreed one-year 'grace period' during which they will be exempt from residence and work permit requirements.

But Dahlgren said that it was not clear who would be eligible for permits after this year, and stated that it was not possible to negotiate this before it was known whether the UK would be leaving with a deal or not.

“I cannot answer that question because we don't know exactly what the rules will be at that time,” he said.

Dahlgren, 71, has been working at Sweden's top political level since the 1970s. Photo: Pontus Lundahl/TT

Across the EU, other countries have made varying guarantees to British residents.

Spain and France, for example, have said that Brits resident for less than five years at the time of a potential no-deal Brexit will likely need to meet as-yet unknown income threshold, while Malta has guaranteed a ten-year status for all Brits resident on the date of the UK's departure and Poland will offer permanent residence to those with five years' residence in Poland, and a temporary three-year permit to those with fewer years in the country.

Sweden is one of the few countries not to have outlined any plan for potential permits beyond the transition or 'grace' period, but Dahlgren said the government would follow developments and was ready to take further decisions on Brits' long-term status if necessary.

He also said he was optimistic that the UK and Sweden would continue to have “the best possible relationship” and a continued exchange of workers and students.

When asked if he could offer any reassurance to those Brits with uncertain futures in the event of a no-deal Brexit, Dahlgren emphasized that for one year their rights would remain unchanged but that beyond that it was unclear what rules would apply.

“I'm sure that during the negotiations that follow, we'll make every effort to facilitate for UK citizens now living in Sweden to have as easy an access to this country as possible. But the details of this have to be worked out during this grace period,” he said. “There is no sense of revenge here. We regret the outcome of the referendum but we will build on what we have, and we hope that we will have an orderly exit.”


Anti-Brexit protesters in London. Photo: AP Photo/Matt Dunham

Dahlgren, a seasoned foreign policy adviser who has worked for four different Swedish prime ministers, has like many Swedes a personal relationship with the UK, having also spent a summer working in a Welsh candy shop in the 1960s and later working as a TV and radio correspondent in London.

“I made a lot of trips to Belfast during that time and got to know about the Troubles in Northern Ireland firsthand, so I really understand why the UK side and Irish side want to avoid this hard border, and why the Good Friday Agreement of 1998 is so very important,” Dahlgren told The Local.

Asked if he would want to be a TV correspondent in London at the moment, Dahlgren laughed and said: “Oh, that would be a great job! But I have another one to take care of right now.”

Once an agreement has been reached with the UK, the minister said, “we have to do a lot of other things in the EU. We have so many big things on our agenda here.”

 

Dahlgren said that two key priorities for the EU were improving the employment rate across the continent, particularly among younger people, and defending European values.

“The European Union was built on respect for democracy and the rule of law and freedom of expression. These values are being challenged to an extent that we haven't seen before in some of our European countries, and they even have a direct political influence in a few of them, in the government. Not in Sweden, but in several other countries we've seen political influence from the extreme right and this is a serious situation. Those of us who stand on the decent side of the political spectrum should be more active in promoting these values and defending them.”

Dahlgren also said that Sweden was making an effort to strengthen relations with other countries in the EU; the departure of the UK means that Sweden is losing the country it has voted in line with more than any other.

He named France, Germany and the Netherlands as three countries Sweden was working closely with, and added: “We also work with countries where we might not share the same view on one field but we are very like-minded in another field. It's not the case that there is a particular favourite nation.”

