Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

2022 SWEDISH ELECTION

Sweden’s Social Democrats call for automatic preschool for three-year-olds

Sweden's Social Democrats want to force municipalities to sign three year olds up for preschool if they or their parents have recently arrived in Sweden, in a move aimed at combatting segregation.

Published: 15 August 2022 16:40 CEST
Sweden's Social Democrats call for automatic preschool for three-year-olds
Integration minister Anders Ygeman (left) and Social Democrat party secretary Tobias Baudin at a press conference on segregation. Photo Anders Wiklund/TT

“We need a joint offensive to break the segregation which is tearing apart our country,” integration and migration minister Anders Ygeman said in a press conference announce a package of measures on Monday. 

His party, the Social Democrats, want to make it obligatory for municipalities to sign up all children over the age of three for preschool, if they or their parents have recently arrived in Sweden.

“We want more children with bad Swedish skills to start preschool, giving them a better chance of succeeding when they start school,” Ygeman said.

The measure would not be obligatory for parents, who would still be able to turn down a preschool place if offered one.

“We think that lots of parents will take this opportunity and we want it to be combined with outreach measures from the municipalities,” he said.

In addition to this, the Social Democrats want to force municipalities to contact residents who are eligible for SFI (Swedish for immigrants) classes in their area and encourage them to participate in classes.

The Social Democrats refer to this as “a municipal language responsibility”, proposing that municipalities would need to not only encourage residents to undertake SFI classes, but also monitor those offering the courses to make sure classes are up to scratch.

As part of the package, the party also proposed more resources for sporst in vulnerable areas in order to keep children and young people occupied and away from areas where they might be recruited by criminal gangs.

The Social Democrats believe that segregation has created exclusion, division and parallel societies, with Ygeman complaining that Sweden has had large-scale immigration combined with low integration “for a long time”.

“We’ve failed,” he said. “Politicians across the spectrum havee not taken segregation seriously enough, nor taken the measures needed to break it seriously enough.

“Sometimes, the discussion has been characterised by overly raw nerves.”

Ygeman pointed out that migration policy has been tightened since 2015 and that the Social Democrats want it to stay that way.

There is, however, still a relatively high number of migrants arriving in Sweden. In the first seven months of the year, almost 100,000 people were given a residence permit in Sweden, although almost half (43,000) of them Ukrainians granted asylum under the temporary protection directive.

“In 2015 we represented 13 percent of migration in the EU, now we’re on just under three percent,” Ygeman said. “But we have a lot of labour migration, where we’re now adapting to a system where we only accept those with qualifications.”

It’s not yet clear if the Social Democrats will receive support in parliament to approve these proposals.

“I hope there will be strong support in parliament for policy which breaks segregation,” he said. “We’re prepared to discuss and work together with all parties who want to lessen division and break segregation.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

WORK PERMITS

Sweden Democrat leader: ‘We don’t want unions to control work permits’

The leader of the populist Sweden Democrats party has told The Local that he is opposed to Social Democrat plans to bring back 'labour market testing' for work permits, preferring to instead raise the salary threshold.

Published: 15 August 2022 09:15 CEST
Sweden Democrat leader: 'We don't want unions to control work permits'

In an interview after holding his summer speech in his home town of Sölvesborg, Jimmie Åkesson told The Local that while his party believed Sweden’s system of work permits should be made stricter, he was now opposed to bringing back the old system of arbetsmarknadsprövning, or Labour Market Testing, scrapped by the Moderate-led Alliance government in 2008, where labour unions worked together with government and employers to identify jobs and sectors where there is a labour shortage.

“We don’t want the unions to have the power to decide who gets permits to come to Sweden,” Åkesson said. “But we want society, in some way, [to] have to see if it’s needed or not, and exactly how we’re going to do that I cannot say at this time.”  

He said he believed “a better solution” than a return of union involvement would be something similar to proposals made by the Christian Democrat and Moderate parties, who want to increase the minimum salary that those seeking work permits are being offered. 

READ ALSO: How do Sweden’s political parties want to reform work permits?

“If you can increase that [threshold] a lot, let’s say to 30,000 crowns or something, then you will get those highly educated immigrants but those who are not educated, they will not come, so I think that’s a better solution.” 

After a new law tightening up the work permit system came into force in June, Sweden’s Social Democrats proposed a further reform which would bring back the old Labour Market Testing system. The Moderates have instead proposed a minimum salary threshold set at 85 percent of the average Swedish salary, while the Christian Democrats want to set the threshold at 35,000 kronor a month. 

In an interview with The Local in July, Sweden’s immigration minister Anders Ygeman said that the involvement of unions would not slow down international recruitment for businesses. 

“We want to have a swift and easy system for those who are in sectors where we really need people,” he said. “And people who has been exploited in this system or, or in other sectors, will have a very tough time to come to Sweden.”

Åkesson’s views on work permits seem to contradict what is on the Sweden Democrats’ website, where it still states that the party wants “to reinstate government Labour Market Testing, and a demand for qualifications, salary, and necessity”. 

On the website, the party is extremely negative towards labour migration, stating that “economic migrants have changed Sweden for the worse”. 

The work permit system, it continues, has “in practice stopped working”, with “corruption, cheating, and human smuggling” common.

When challenged by The Local on his party’s negative rhetoric on foreign workers, many of whom bring important skills for Sweden, Åkesson stressed that he welcomed high-skilled labour migration. 

“We have a lot of migrants that contribute to Swedish society and the Swedish economy. They work and they pay taxes, and that’s fine,” he said.

“They are not the problem. The problem is more those 700,000 immigrants that cannot support themselves and that are in need of social benefits and that kind of support. That costs a lot of money,” he said. “That is the problem, not the good immigrants that are working and contribute to society.” 

SHOW COMMENTS