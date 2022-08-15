Read news from:
Austria
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Party leaders' summer speeches, SAS loan, and Koran burnings lose impact: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup

Published: 15 August 2022 08:09 CEST
The Danish-Swedish anti-Islamic extremist rests during a Koran-burning in Fittja, outside Stockholm. Photo: Maja Suslin/TT

Social Democrats launch package of laws against gang crime

Sweden’s Prime Minister, Magdalena Andersson, on Sunday proposed a raft of new proposals to combat gang crime, including criminalising “recruiting minors to gang crime”, and tougher punishments for those who commit gang-related crimes. 

“We do not tolerate twelve-year-olds working as watchmen for drug deals,” Andersson said in her speech in Gothenburg, while adding that, unlike the right-wing parties, the Social Democrats also wanted to address the causes of crime. 

“We need to go directly and address the breeding ground for new recruitment, which is to say ‘segregation’,” she said. “First, you’re driven to an area where not many people speak Swedish or have a job to go to, then your chances of entering broader society are much too small. Then the gang criminals get their claws into your children and try to drag them into drug dealing.” 

Swedish vocab: en grogrund – a breeding ground 

Moderate leader promise 31.5 billion in tax breaks for ‘low and middle income’ people

Ulf Kristersson, leader of Sweden’s opposition Moderate Party, on Sunday promised to bring in 31.5bn kronor in tax cuts for low and middle income people, with a more generous tax break for those in work, giving an extra 500 kronor more a month to the average worker, a new job bonus for those who leave long-term unemployment worth ten percent of their monthly salary, and a new tax cut for pensioners worth a further 500 kronor. 

“We must move from welfare payments to jobs,” Kristersson said. “More people need to work more.” 

Sweden’s finance minister Mikael Damberg warned that the proposals, if enacted, risked driving up inflation and as a result interest rates. 

Swedish vocab: en skattesänkning – a tax cut 

Sweden Democrats call for prison service to be renamed ‘punishment agency’ 

The populist Sweden Democrats on Saturday called for the Swedish Prisons and Probations Agency to be given a name that reflects its chief purpose: to administer punishments. 

Rather than being called Kriminalvården, which literally means “criminal care”, or “criminal ward”, the agency should be called Straffverket, the punishment agency, the party’s leader Jimmie Åkesson said at his summer speech on Saturday. 

“The main focus should be to punish criminals,” Åkesson told TT after the speech. “It should be to lock in, punish, and keep criminals away from honourable, law-abiding people.”

“The prison agency’s main focus today is mainly just care, and we think that can’t be the main focus of how society handles serious criminals, and dangerous criminals, and that should be reflected in the agency’s name.” 

Swedish vocab: hederlig – honourable 

Koran burnings by Danish far-right extremist ‘no longer causing riots’

Swedish police said there have been no disturbances associated with the Koran burning by Danish far-right extremist Rasmus Paludan and his party Stram Kurs (“Hard Line”) this week around Stockholm, unlike the riots seen over Easter.

Paludan and his party have been holding demonstrations this week involving burning the Koran, in what Paludan describes as an “election tour” ahead of standing in Sweden’s parliamentary election in September.

However Swedish newswire TT has reported that few people have seemed to care about the shock tactics used and police have confirmed that no major disturbances have occurred as a result of the demonstrations.

This is in stark contrast to the demonstrations over Easter, which resulted in riots involving vandalism and violence aimed primarily at police. A total of 26 police officers were injured and at least 40 people were arrested.

Swedish vocab: kravaller – riots

Struggling Scandinavian carrier SAS gets $700m loan

Ailing Scandinavian airline SAS, which filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States in early July, said Sunday it had secured a 700-million-dollar loan.

The move follows a crippling 15-day pilot strike, also in July, that cost the carrier between $9 and $12 million a day.

The pilots were protesting against salary cuts demanded by management as part of a restructuring plan aimed at ensuring the survival of the company.

SAS said it has entered “into a debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing credit agreement for $700 million with funds managed by Apollo Global Management”.

SAS had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States and said the “DIP financing, along with cash generated from the company’s ongoing operations, enables SAS to continue meeting its obligations throughout the chapter 11 process”.

“With this financing, we will have a strong financial position to continue supporting our ongoing operations throughout our voluntary restructuring process in the US,” SAS board chairman Carsten Dilling said.

Swedish vocab: ett låneavtal – a loan agreement 

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

ADHD tests for immigrant kids, Turk deported, train problems, and ISA tax proposal, find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 12 August 2022 07:41 CEST
Moderates propose ADHD tests for all kids in vulnerable areas

The Moderate Party in Stockholm wants to rapid test all children in “vulnerable areas” for ADHD so that more can get diagnosed and given medication. 

The party stresses that the tests would be voluntary and would be carried out at primary care centres from the age of five onwards. 

“The quicker you can put in place measures, the better the outcomes,” says Irene Svenonius, the party’s leader in the municipality, claiming that children in Sweden with an immigrant background are less likely to be medicated for ADHD than other children in Sweden, and that there is a link between childhood ADHD and violent crime later in life. 

“We need to find these children, and that is going to help prevent crime,” said the party’s justice spokesman Johan Forsell. 

Swedish vocab: brottsförebyggande – preventative of crime 

Sweden extradites first Turk since striking Nato deal

Sweden’s government said on Thursday that it would hand over a Turkish citizen convicted of credit card fraud to Ankara, the first known extradition since Sweden struck a deal with Turkey promising to deal with extraditions “expeditiously and thoroughly”.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has threatened to block both Sweden and Finland from NATO membership unless they meet several demands, including the extradition of people Ankara considers “terrorists”.

Erdogan accuses the two countries of being havens for Kurdish militants, specifically highlighting the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

The man facing extradition was identified in Swedish court documents as Okan Kale, and was convicted in Turkey of credit card fraud in 2013 and 2016.

Swedish vocab: att utlämna – to deport 

Train problems to continue into autumn 

The Swedish Transport Administration is still facing problems with its new time table system, which, in combination with track work, will mean continuing train delays into the autumn,” Sweden’s state broadcaster SR has reported. 

The administration is supposed to draw up a plan on how trains should travel when there is track work 18 weeks in advance, but it is currently only able to do so two to four weeks in advance, which is making it difficult for train companies to sell train tickets. 

“This is something we are of course working intensively to improve,” Mikael Eriksson, the agency’s marketing chief, said, adding that most trains were not impacted by the track work, and that the planning system should be working properly by the end of the year. 

Swedish vocab: framförhållning – long-term planning 

Centre Party wants to remove tax from savings accounts

Sweden’s Centre Party has proposed scrapping tax on the first 30,000 kronor held by people in Sweden in Individual Savings Accounts, in order to encourage saving among Swedes, 

“A lot of people have only a small amount of extra money,” she says. “It would be simple to start saving and we want to especially benefit small savers, those who save a few hundred kronor every month for their pension, or a first apartment, or to build up a buffer for the future.” 

Swedish vocab: en buffert – a buffer 

 

