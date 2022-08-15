For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Party leaders' summer speeches, SAS loan, and Koran burnings lose impact: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup
Published: 15 August 2022 08:09 CEST
The Danish-Swedish anti-Islamic extremist rests during a Koran-burning in Fittja, outside Stockholm. Photo: Maja Suslin/TT
For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
ADHD tests for immigrant kids, Turk deported, train problems, and ISA tax proposal, find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 12 August 2022 07:41 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments