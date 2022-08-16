For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Automatic preschool for three-year olds, Centre Party set eyes on government, Swede on trial in Donetsk and Sweden Democrat U-turn on work permits. Here's Sweden's news on Tuesday.
Published: 16 August 2022 07:15 CEST
From left, British Andrew Hill and Dylan Healy, Croatian Vjekoslav Prebeg, British John Harding and Swedish Mathias Gustafsson are seen behind bars in a courtroom in Donetsk, city in eastern Ukraine. Photo: AP
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Party leaders' summer speeches, SAS loan, and Koran burnings lose impact: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup
Published: 15 August 2022 08:09 CEST
