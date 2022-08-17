Read news from:
Sweden’s fixed-rate energy plans reach record high

If you're looking to take out a fixed-rate energy plan for the next year, don't expect it to be cheap. The cost of fixing your energy rate is currently higher than ever, particularly in southern Sweden.

Published: 17 August 2022 09:46 CEST
Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/Scanpix/TT

This week, energy prices in southern Sweden have reached over 5 kronor per kilowatt hour, excluding taxes, public broadcaster SVT reports. These are the highest energy prices since the Swedish energy market was deregulated in the 90s.

In the north of the country, prices are much lower.

Despite the fact that Sweden is not as reliant on Russian gas as other European countries, it is still affected by what happens in the rest of Europe due to the shared European energy market.

Fredrik Beskow, market analyst at the Swedish Energy Markets Inspectorate (Ei), told SVT that the energy situation in Germany is currently affecting the market to a large degree.

Germany is reliant on Russian gas, and supplies from Russia have recently been cut off.

“That means that Germany needs to replace gas with a different energy source, meaning that demand for electricity has gone up,” Beskow told SVT.

Another factor which can affect energy prices is the weather – windy weather means there is a higher supply of electricity due to wind farms, while high temperatures have a negative effect on nuclear power production in southern Europe.

How expensive is it?

SVT reports that according to figures from price comparison site Elpriskollen, which Ei are responsible for, prices in August were at record-high levels.

For an apartment in the most southern energy price zone in Sweden, a one-year fixed-rate energy plan costs 5.15 kronor per kilowatt hour, on average. An average energy usage of 2,000 kilowatt hours per year would mean an energy bill of 850 kronor a month.

For a detached house in the same area, the same plan is cheaper at 4.99 kronor per kilowatt hour, but usage is likely to be higher – as much as 20,000 kilowatt hours if the house’s heating is electric rather than water-driven. This would result in an energy bill of over 8,000 kronor a month.

Many electricity providers have stopped offering fixed-rate plans completely – the number of providers offering this service since the beginning of 2021 has almost halved, SVT reports.

Beskow believes this could be due to the unpredictability of the market.

“There’s a risk that it becomes too expensive to buy this kind of plan,” he told SVT.

“Or you buy the plan at a lower price, and then the company loses money on it”.

One of the companies which has stopped offering fixed-rate plans is Bixia.

“Most companies can’t handle this kind of volatility,” Johan Sigvardsson, analyst at Bixia, told SVT.

“We don’t produce any electricity ourselves and we don’t have the capacity to handle the fluctuations on the market right now”.

Sweden’s Moderates call for state to foot private energy bills

The opposition Moderate Party has proposed that the government contribute towards households' electricity bills this winter, as electricity prices are expected to rise.

Published: 9 August 2022 10:19 CEST
Sweden's Moderates call for state to foot private energy bills

The party is proposing a high-cost protection or högkostnadsskydd similar to that found in Norway, where the state will commit to covering a percentage of all costs over a certain figure.

It is not yet clear how the system would work, but the Moderates’ finance spokesperson, Elisabeth Svantesson, said it the government should set a price threshold, above which the government would shoulder the majority of any extra cost. 

“You could expect the state to pay for 75 percent of the cost of everything over one krona per kilowatt hour,” she suggested, adding that a one krona threshold would cut around 6,000 kronor off the energy bill of an average family in Norrland.

“We can’t completely protect the consumer, but we can make it easier,” she said. “No one should be forced to leave their home this winter because of an electricity bill.”

The cost to the state, if this model were to be adopted, would be around 15 billion kronor for a three-month period, she added. 

The Moderates suggest financing the proposal in a number of ways, including taking funds from labour market policy measures which are not currently used, the klimatklivet – a programme providing investments for climate-friendly initiatives, as well as from profits generated by state-owned Swedish power company Vattenfall.

In addition to this, the Moderates are pushing for expansion of Sweden’s nuclear power production, as well as increasing the discount on building solar panels from 15 to 20 percent.

Svantesson also proposed that this discount be expanded to include other environmentally friendly alternatives, such as the installation of air source heat pumps.

“It would both lower electricity consumption and increase electricity production,” she said.

Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson is open to the suggestion, stating that her party would “study the proposal very carefully”.

“We have shown in government during the spring that we are prepared to support households during this difficult time for many,” she said, with a caveat. “It is important to say that we will not be able to compensate for every price increase caused by the war in Ukraine.”

