Sweden to host high-level meeting over Nato with Turkey
Sweden will next week host top diplomats from Turkey and Finland in the first formal talks over a new agreement on Swedish and Finnish Nato membership.
Published: 18 August 2022 11:43 CEST
Turkish Presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin is expected to attend the meeting in Stockholm next week. Photo: Adem ALTAN/AFP
INTERVIEW
‘Sweden seeks the support of one dictator to protect itself from another’
The independent MP Amineh Kakabaveh tells The Local why Sweden should immediately withdraw from the Nato accession negotiations to protect its "values and dignity".
Published: 16 August 2022 09:33 CEST
Updated: 16 August 2022 11:26 CEST
