Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Sweden to set aside 30 billion kronor to lower energy bills

The Swedish government wants to introduce ‘high-price protection’ to lower energy bills, with state-owned energy authority Svenska Kraftnät setting aside at least 30 billion kronor of energy profits to do so.

“Today we have a very important message,” Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said in a press conference announcing the measures. “We want to introduce high-cost protection for current high energy prices.”

She blamed energy prices on Russian President Vladimir Putin and his war on Ukraine.

“We’re not going to let Putin hold Swedish households and businesses hostage,” she said.

Swedish vocab: som gisslan – as hostage

Left Party demands minister positions to support Andersson

Sweden’s Left Party is demanding minister positions to support Andersson as Prime Minister after the election, with the party’s leader Nooshi Dadgostar saying it is an “absolute demand”.

The demand suggests there could be problems for Andersson after the election, as the Centre Party’s leader Annie Lööf has ruled out sitting in the same government as the Left Party.

Swedish vocab: absolut krav – absolute demand

Radioactive cloud released into Barsebäck power station reactor hall

Two weeks ago a cloud of radioactive steam was released into the reactor hall at Sweden’s Barsebäck nuclear power station, with six people exposed.

The accident took place during the cleaning of the decommissioned power station, which began in 2016 and will be followed by a total dismantling of the plant by 2030.

None of those exposed to radioactive Cobalt-60 received a higher dose than allowed under the agency’s rules.

“All of them have been checked and the measurements show that the levels are not health-threatening,” said Maria Taranger, head of communications at Uniper, which is carrying out the cleanup.”

Swedish vocab: hälsovådliga – health threatening

Sweden Democrat calls for ‘humiliating’ punishments for 9-year-olds

The populist Sweden Democrat party has called for nine and ten year-olds to be given community service punishments which will have a “humiliating effect” to prevent them being drawn into crime.

“This is a form of community service with what I call a “status-destroying” purpose,” the party’s justice spokesperson Tobias Andersson said. “The idea is that these children will receive a lower status in the criminal circles they move in.”

The services might include picking up chewing gum and cigarette butts off the street, or cleaning graffiti.

Swedish Vocab: förminskande – humiliating