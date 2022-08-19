BREAKING: Two injured in shooting at Malmö shopping centre

Police have already arrested the suspected perpetrator, they said, adding that the shooting was linked to Malmö’s gangs.
By 6pm, there were still people in the shopping centre, but according to police, the situation was no longer dangerous.
Police are currently interviewing any witnesses who can describe how the shootings took place.
“We’re on the scene with a large amount of resources but there is not an active situation,” Olsson said. “We’re now trying to get an impression of what happened and collect everyone together who might have witnessed this in different ways.”
