SAS cancels 1,700 flights in September and October

Scandinavia's SAS airline has cancelled 1,700 flights in September and October as a result of continuing staffing problems, the Danish travel trade newspaper Check-in has reported.

Published: 19 August 2022 08:52 CEST
A SAS plane approaches Arlanda airport in Sweden. Photo: Jonathan NACKSTRAND/AFP

According to the newspaper, 1,200 departures planned for September have been cancelled, as have around 500 planned departures for October.

Domestic flights in the Scandinavian region and international flights within Europe are both affected, with the airline blaming the after effects of the 15-day pilot strike it suffered in July

“We are not seeing reduced demand – quite the opposite,” Alexandra Lindgren Kaoukji, the head of press for SAS in Danmark, told the newspaper. “But when it comes to personnel, the strike has affected staffing in the coming months.”

She said there was also pressure from people taking late holidays. “But it’s also the late delivery of planes to SAS Link, which is affecting capacity.”

More than 3,700 flights where cancelled and 380,000 passengers where affected by the 15-day SAS pilots’ strike in July.

The strike, which cost the airline between €9m and €12m a day, was ended on July 19th, after which it took several days to get flights back to normal

Struggling Scandinavian carrier SAS gets $700m loan

Ailing Scandinavian airline SAS, which filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States in early July, said Sunday it had secured a 700-million-dollar loan.

Published: 14 August 2022 15:56 CEST
The move follows a crippling 15-day pilot strike, also in July, that cost the carrier between $9 and $12 million a day.

The pilots were protesting against salary cuts demanded by management as part of a restructuring plan aimed at ensuring the survival of the company.

SAS said it has entered “into a debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing credit agreement for $700 million with funds managed by Apollo Global Management”.

SAS had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States and said the “DIP financing, along with cash generated from the company’s ongoing operations, enables SAS to continue meeting its obligations throughout the chapter 11 process”.

“With this financing, we will have a strong financial position to continue supporting our ongoing operations throughout our voluntary restructuring process in the US,” SAS board chairman Carsten Dilling said.

SAS management announced in February the savings plan to cut costs by 7.5 billion Swedish kronor ($700 million), dubbed “SAS Forward”, which was supplemented in June by a plan to increase capital by nearly one billion euros ($1.04 billion).

Denmark and Sweden are the biggest shareholders with 21.8 percent each.

“We can now focus entirely on accelerating the implementation our SAS FORWARD plan, and to continue our more than 75-year legacy of being the leading airline in Scandinavia.”

SAS employs around 7,000 people, mainly in Denmark, Norway and Sweden. It has suffered a string of losses since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020.

