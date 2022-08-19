Parts of Sweden to get a month’s worth of rain in a single day

The forecaster on Friday issued a yellow warning – the lowest level on a three-point scale – for an area stretching over most of Sweden. The areas where heavy downpours are forecast includes Götaland, which goes from Malmö and Gothenburg, in the south, Svealand in the middle of Sweden ( with the exception of east coast areas such as Stockholm), and southern Norrland between Gävle to Östersund.

“It’s quite a large warning area,” SMHI meteorologist Charlotta Eriksson told TT. “It’s larger than what we would usually announce.”

“There won’t be heavy rain in the whole area and there won’t be consequences everywhere, but that’s where the largest risks are”.

From Friday afternoon into the evening and early Saturday morning, there is a high risk of torrential rains and strong thunder.

“In this area there could be a lot of downpours and a risk of torrential rain which could cause flooding at viaducts, for example,” she said.

The strongest downpours could see up to 70 millimetres of rain falling in some areas.

“That’s about what we’d usually see during a normal – or what used to be normal – August, because it’s become more common to see large amounts of torrential rain like this now,” she said.

A yellow warning means that there are risks to infrastructure and some risks to the public.

“This time it’s mainly a warning for cities, where the water can’t drain away. There will be the same amount of rain in other areas, but it won’t be as noticeable there.”

The weather is expected to improve on Saturday morning, Eriksson said.

“It will get worse this afternoon, move further north during the evening and start to lessen from the south. When it reaches Norrland, it won’t be as strong.”