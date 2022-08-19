Read news from:
Parts of Sweden to get a month’s worth of rain in a single day

Sweden's meteorological institute, SMHI, has warned that torrential rain will hit large parts of the country on Friday, with parts of the country getting a month's worth of rain in a single day.

Published: 19 August 2022 14:36 CEST
File photo of storms in Malmö earlier this year. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

The forecaster on Friday issued a yellow warning – the lowest level on a three-point scale – for an area stretching over most of Sweden. The areas where heavy downpours are forecast includes Götaland, which goes from Malmö and Gothenburg, in the south, Svealand in the middle of Sweden ( with the exception of east coast areas such as Stockholm), and southern Norrland between Gävle to Östersund.

“It’s quite a large warning area,” SMHI meteorologist Charlotta Eriksson told TT. “It’s larger than what we would usually announce.”

“There won’t be heavy rain in the whole area and there won’t be consequences everywhere, but that’s where the largest risks are”.

From Friday afternoon into the evening and early Saturday morning, there is a high risk of torrential rains and strong thunder.

“In this area there could be a lot of downpours and a risk of torrential rain which could cause flooding at viaducts, for example,” she said.

The strongest downpours could see up to 70 millimetres of rain falling in some areas.

“That’s about what we’d usually see during a normal – or what used to be normal – August, because it’s become more common to see large amounts of torrential rain like this now,” she said.

A yellow warning means that there are risks to infrastructure and some risks to the public.

“This time it’s mainly a warning for cities, where the water can’t drain away. There will be the same amount of rain in other areas, but it won’t be as noticeable there.”

The weather is expected to improve on Saturday morning, Eriksson said.

“It will get worse this afternoon, move further north during the evening and start to lessen from the south. When it reaches Norrland, it won’t be as strong.”

WILDFIRES

Europe facing record year for wildfire destruction: EU

Europe's blistering summer may not be over yet, but 2022 is already breaking records, with nearly 660,000 hectares ravaged since January, according to the EU's satellite monitoring service.

Published: 14 August 2022 08:47 CEST
And while countries on the Mediterranean have normally been the main seats of fires in Europe, this year, other countries are also suffering heavily.

Fires this year have forced people to flee their homes, destroyed buildings and burned forests in EU countries, including Austria, Croatia, France, Greece, Italy, Portugal and Spain.

Some 659,541 hectares (1.6 million acres) have been destroyed so far, data from the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS) showed, setting a record at this point in the year since data collection began in 2006.

Europe has suffered a series of heatwaves, forest fires and historic drought that experts say are being driven by human-induced climate change.

They warn more frequent and longer heatwaves are on the way.

The worst-affected country has been Spain, where fire has destroyed 244,924 hectares, according to EFFIS data.

The EFFIS uses satellite data from the EU’s Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS).

The data comes after CAMS said Friday that 2022 was a record year for wildfire activity in southwestern Europe and warned that a large proportion of western Europe was now in “extreme fire danger”.

“2022 is already a record year, just below 2017,” EFFIS coordinator Jesus San-Miguel said. In 2017, 420,913 hectares had burned by August 13, rising to 988,087 hectares by the end of the year.

“The situation in terms of drought and extremely high temperatures has affected all of Europe this year and the overall situation in the region is worrying, while we are still in the middle of the fire season,” he said.

Since 2010, there had been a trend towards more fires in central and northern Europe, with fires in countries that “normally do not experience fires in their territory”, he added.

“The overall fire season in the EU is really driven mainly by countries in the Mediterranean region, except in years like this one, in which fires also happen in central and northern regions,” he added.

