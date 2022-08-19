For members
2022 SWEDISH ELECTION
What have the Sweden Democrats proved in four years of municipal rule?
On a visit to Sölvesborg, the showcase municipality the Sweden Democrats have led for the last four years, Richard Orange found surprisingly few angry, disappointed, or dissatisfied citizens.
Published: 19 August 2022 12:14 CEST
Updated: 19 August 2022 13:24 CEST
Louise Erixon, the SD mayor of Sölvesborg makes her speech introducing the party's leader (and her ex partner) Jimmie Åkesson. Photo: Johan Nilsson / TT
Five of Sweden’s political parties planned to evade party financing laws
Five of the eight political parties in the Swedish parliament discussed evading party financing laws with a businessman secretly working with journalists, a new investigation by broadcaster TV4 has found.
Published: 18 August 2022 14:11 CEST
