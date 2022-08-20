Read news from:
One dead in Sweden shopping mall shooting

A man wounded in a shooting in the Emporia shopping centre in Malmo on Friday has died, police said, as a woman hurt in the same attack remained in hospital.

Published: 20 August 2022 10:06 CEST
Police and guards on site at the emergency room at Skåne University Hospital in Malmö on Saturday night after one person was killed and another injured in a shooting at the Emporia shopping centre in Malmö on August 19 2022. Photo: Johan Nilsson / TT

“The man has succumbed to his injuries,” police said in a statement, adding that the woman was receiving medical treatment.

According to Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter, the dead man was the leader of a criminal gang in Malmö.

Over the last 12 months, several explosions and shootings have been linked to a conflict between the gang and another network.

Everything indicated that the 31-year-old man was the intended victim of the act, Petra Stankula, police area manager in Malmö, said at a police press conference about the shooting on Saturday morning, Swedish newswire TT reported.

The woman who was seriously injured was “probably just a passerby”, Stankula added.

Police earlier said they had arrested the suspected shooter – a 15-year-old boy – in the incident in the southern city of Malmo.

They ruled out a possible “terrorist” motive and said the shooting appeared to be “an isolated incident connected to criminal groups”.

However, they said others may be involved in the crime, but at the moment only the boy is a suspect, Dagens Nyheter said.

Local media quoted eyewitnesses as saying the suspect had shot indiscriminately into the crowd, but the police did not confirm this.

“We believe that the immediate danger is now over,” a police spokeswoman said.

According to Swedish newswire TT, the police declined to give any further information about the suspect or whether they were already known to the police.

On Friday evening, people gathered outside the emergency room at Skåne University hospital where there was a large police presence. 

Train traffic was also halted after the incident and, at the time of writing, no trains were stopping at Hyllie station, which serves the shopping centre, one of Scandinavia’s largest.

The shopping centre itself would be closed on Saturday, but crisis managers would be on site offering support to anyone who needed it, Per Erik Ebbeståhl, security manager for the city of Malmö, said at Saturday’s police press conference. 

In July, three people were killed in a shooting in a shopping mall in the Danish capital of Copenhagen, around 30 kilometres (18 miles) from Malmo.

Sadly, 2022 is on track to becoming a record year for shootings in Sweden – from January to May, more than 30 people were shot dead in Sweden.

In the same period in previous years, there has been an average of 17 fatal shootings.

HEALTH

Swedish opposition proposes ‘rapid tests for ADHD’ to cut gang crime

The Moderate Party in Stockholm has called for children in so called "vulnerable areas" to be given rapid tests for ADHD to increase treatment and cut gang crime.

Published: 12 August 2022 14:07 CEST
Swedish opposition proposes 'rapid tests for ADHD' to cut gang crime

In a press release, the party proposed that treating more children in troubled city areas would help prevent gang crime, given that “people with ADHD diagnoses are “significantly over-represented in the country’s jails”. 

The idea is that children in so-called “vulnerable areas”, which in Sweden normally have a high majority of first and second-generation generation immigrants, will be given “simpler, voluntary tests”, which would screen for ADHD, with those suspected of having the neuropsychiatric disorder then put forward for proper evaluations to be given by a child psychiatrist. 

“The quicker you can put in place measures, the better the outcomes,” says Irene Svenonius, the party’s leader in the municipality, of ADHD treatment, claiming that children in Sweden with an immigrant background were less likely to be medicated for ADHD than other children in Sweden. 

In the press release, the party said that there were “significant differences in the diagnosis and treatment of ADHD within Stockholm country”, with Swedish-born children receiving diagnosis and treatment to a higher extent, and with ADHD “with the greatest probability” underdiagnosed in vulnerable areas. 

At a press conference, the party’s justice spokesman Johan Forsell, said that identifying children with ADHD in this areas would help fight gang crime. 

“We need to find these children, and that is going to help prevent crime,” he said. 

Sweden’s climate minister Annika Strandhäll accused the Moderates of wanting to “medicate away criminality”. 

Lotta Häyrynen, editor of the trade union-backed comment site Nya Mitten, pointed out that the Moderates’s claim to want to help children with neuropsychiatric diagnoses in vulnerable areas would be more credible if they had not closed down seven child and youth psychiatry units. 

The Moderate Party MP and debater Hanif Bali complained about the opposition from left-wing commentators and politicians.

“My spontaneous guess would have been that the Left would have thought it was enormously unjust that three times so many immigrant children are not getting a diagnosis or treatment compared to pure-Swedish children,” he said. “Their hate for the Right is stronger than their care for the children. 

Swedish vocab: brottsförebyggande – preventative of crime 

