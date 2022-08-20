PODCAST: Parties target immigrant kids; Sweden Democrats’ election prospects

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by The Local’s James Savage, Becky Waterton and Richard Orange. We also have an interview with the Sweden Democrats’ leader, Jimmie Åkesson.

In this edition we discuss:

For our main topic this week we examine the Sweden Democrats’ prospects in the upcoming election and hear what party leader Jimmie Åkesson has to say about work permits, ministerial posts, and how his party can exert the most influence.

