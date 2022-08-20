Read news from:
PODCAST: Parties target immigrant kids; Sweden Democrats’ election prospects

A weekly, behind-the-scenes look at the biggest news stories in Sweden with the journalists who know them best. Every Saturday with The Local Sweden.

Published: 20 August 2022 08:51 CEST
In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by The Local’s James Savage, Becky Waterton and Richard Orange. We also have an interview with the Sweden Democrats’ leader, Jimmie Åkesson.

In this edition we discuss: 

For our main topic this week we examine the Sweden Democrats’ prospects in the upcoming election and hear what party leader Jimmie Åkesson has to say about work permits, ministerial posts, and how his party can exert the most influence. 

PODCAST What are the Swedish election pledges that most affect foreigners?

Published: 13 August 2022 09:03 CEST
In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by The Local’s James Savage, Becky Waterton and Richard Orange.

In this edition we discuss: 

For our main topic this week we look at the election pledges that focus on foreigners, particularly in relation to work visas, residency permits and citizenship. 

