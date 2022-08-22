Read news from:
Police confirm bomb found at busy Stockholm festival

Police in Stockholm have confirmed that the suspect bag which led them to interrupt a concert at a popular summer festival on Sunday night did indeed contain a bomb.

Published: 22 August 2022 17:14 CEST
Dur Dur Band International plays at Stockholm Culture Festival on Sunday night. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg / TT

A police officer discovered the bag at 9.40pm on Sunday evening at the Kungsträdgården park — one of the three sites of the then ongoing Stockholm Culture Festival.

Police then interrupted a concert taking place, and cordoned off Strömgatan, Strömbron och parts of the Kungsträdgårdsgatan park, while a bomb disposal squad came in to deal with the device. 

“We took this extremely seriously right from the start,” Erik Åkerlund, local police chief in Stockholm’s Norrmalm district, told the DN newspaper. “There were a lot of people moving around, so we cordoned off a large area.” 

According to the Aftonbladet newspaper, bomb technicians blew apart the bag at around 1am. 

Åkerlund said that although the bomb contained explosives, it was too early to tell whether it was capable of being detonated.

Police have yet to identify or arrest a suspect, and are currently talking to witnesses and analysing the photo and video evidence people have sent in. 

According to Linnea Monteiro, who is leading the Culture Festival, the stage at Carl XII square could not be used on Sunday night as it was within the police cordon, however the festival was able to continue at its other areas. 

Man dead in Sweden shopping mall shooting was target: police

The man who has died in a shooting at a shopping centre in Sweden was the target of the attack, police said on Saturday, as a woman hurt in the same attack remained in hospital.

Published: 20 August 2022 10:06 CEST
A man and a woman were wounded in a shooting at a mall in the southern city of Malmo on Friday, with the man eventually succumbing to his injuries, the police said in a statement, adding that the woman was receiving medical treatment.

Everything indicated that the 31-year-old man was the intended target of the shooting, Petra Stankula, Malmö chief of police, said at a police press conference about the shooting on Saturday morning, Swedish newswire TT reported.

The woman who was seriously injured was “probably just a passerby”, Stankula added.

According to Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter, the dead man was the leader of a criminal gang in Malmö.

Over the last 12 months, several explosions and shootings have been linked to a conflict between the gang and another network.

 “Firing in shopping mall is absolutely pitiless with a total disregard for others’ lives,” Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson told a press conference while on the campaign trail in Malmo.

Police earlier said they had arrested the suspected shooter – a 15-year-old boy – in the incident in the southern city of Malmo.

They ruled out a possible “terrorist” motive and said the shooting appeared to be “an isolated incident connected to criminal groups”.

However, they said others may be involved in the crime, but at the moment only the boy is a suspect, Dagens Nyheter said.

Local media quoted eyewitnesses as saying the suspect had shot indiscriminately into the crowd, but the police did not confirm this.

“We believe that the immediate danger is now over,” a police spokeswoman said.

According to Swedish newswire TT, the police declined to give any further information about the suspect or whether they were already known to the police.

On Friday evening, people gathered outside the emergency room at Skåne University hospital where there was a large police presence. 

Train traffic was also halted after the incident and, at the time of writing, no trains were stopping at Hyllie station, which serves the shopping centre, one of Scandinavia’s largest.

The shopping centre itself would be closed on Saturday, but crisis managers would be on site offering support to anyone who needed it, Per Erik Ebbeståhl, security manager for the city of Malmö, said at Saturday’s police press conference. 

In July, three people were killed in a shooting in a shopping mall in the Danish capital of Copenhagen, around 30 kilometres (18 miles) from Malmo.

Crime has become an important issue weeks ahead of elections.

Sadly, 2022 is on track to becoming a record year for shootings in Sweden – from January to May, more than 30 people were shot dead in Sweden.

In the same period in previous years, there has been an average of 17 fatal shootings.

