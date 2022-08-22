Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

SWEDEN ELECTS

Sweden Elects: Money scandal, the poll of polls and dancing politicians

What's Sweden talking about this week? In The Local's Sweden Elects newsletter, editor Emma Löfgren rounds up some of the main talking points ahead of the Swedish election.

Published: 22 August 2022 06:54 CEST
Sweden Elects: Money scandal, the poll of polls and dancing politicians
The Swedish election is heating up. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

It’s been an eventful week, and it’s clear that the election is drawing closer.

If you’ve been in Sweden long enough, you may remember when public broadcaster SVT just four days before the 2002 election visited campaign tents with a hidden camera and caught in particular representatives of the Moderates saying extremely racist things. The conservative party as a result plummeted in the polls and had their worst election in decades.

Similar political dynamite was produced by investigative reporters at broadcaster TV4’s show Kalla Fakta last week, who, with the help of businessmen, called each of Sweden’s eight parties, pretending to want to circumvent funding rules to donate half a million kronor anonymously.

Swedish law states that anonymous donations to political parties are only allowed if the donation does not exceed 24,150 kronor (€2,281), but only three parties (Left, Green and Centre) told Kalla Fakta’s undercover team that it wasn’t possible for them to remain anonymous. The rest of them (Social Democrats, Liberals, Moderates, Christian Democrats, Sweden Democrats) suggested different ways of getting around the requirements.

The parties are now in damage control mode. The Social Democrats have already removed their head of finance from her post, the Liberals also let their representative go after initially trying to deny what had happened.

It’s too early to say whether this scandal – and it’s seen as a massive scandal – will affect the outcome of the election, but it’s certainly sparked debate in a country that usually ranks well in anti-corruption surveys.

Centre Party picks favourite PM candidate

Whoever wins the election will have a big job ahead of them trying to cobble together a viable coalition government. The Centre Party’s Annie Lööf has now firmly, and unsurprisingly, aligned herself with the centre-left bloc, telling the Dagens Nyheter newspaper she would consider ministerial roles for the party in a Social Democrat-led government.

The Centre Party and the Liberals are Sweden’s two small, centrist-liberal parties, but they parted ways this year with the former supporting the left bloc and the latter joining the Moderates, Christian Democrats and anti-immigration Sweden Democrats on the right. Both moves are tactically risky, as the left wing’s state-controlled welfare system is anathema to the Centre Party’s free market voters, and the Liberals risk losing voters who can’t bear their new friendliness with the Sweden Democrats.

It was therefore clever of Lööf to link her support for the Social Democrats not to the party itself, but to Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, whose popularity vastly overshadows that of opposition leader Ulf Kristersson.

“I believe Magdalena Andersson has the leadership needed,” she said.

The Centre Party still, however, balks at the notion of taking part in any organised negotiations with the Left Party, whose support Andersson is also likely to need if she were to form a government after the election.

I wouldn’t be altogether surprised if Sweden ends up with a Social Democrat minority government again, with Andersson acting as the go-between; the Left Party talks to her, she talks to the Centre Party, and neither of those two parties actually have to talk to each other. But don’t quote me on that, because this election race could still go anywhere!

Who’s in the lead?

Where are we at in the polls? According to “the poll of polls” by election researchers at Gothenburg University, based on the latest surveys by five of Sweden’s main pollsters, the left bloc is currently polling at 49.4 percent and the right bloc at 48.8 percent (with the Green Party on the left and the Liberals on the right both polling above the parliamentary threshold).

Also in the world of Swedish politics, Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Åkesson spoke to The Local about his preferred work permit rules (a departure from the party’s current stance), public broadcaster SVT revealed how much the parties are spending on their election campaigns, Moderate leader Ulf Kristersson (who was voted the winner of Aftonbladet’s party leader debate last week) told DN he wants to give the Sweden Democrats “serious influence” in post-election negotiations, and the Green Party wants all public buildings to install solar panels in order to bring energy prices down.

Last week was also the week when the rhetoric on immigration was taken to a new level. My colleagues at The Local spoke about the parties’ immigration and integration plans in the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast – I recommend giving it a listen, it’s a great episode.

Finally, for anyone who’s been following Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin’s “party gate” this week, I give you this video of Sweden’s former Moderate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Carl Bildt singing his country’s Eurovision contender of 1987, and this video of former Social Democrat Prime Minister Göran Persson dancing with a cow.

Enjoy, and never say Swedish politicians don’t know how to have fun.

Sweden Elects is a weekly column by Editor Emma Löfgren looking at the big talking points and issues in the Swedish election race. Members of The Local Sweden can sign up to receive the column plus several extra features as a newsletter in their email inbox each week. Just click on this “newsletters” option or visit the menu bar.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

OPINION & ANALYSIS

Are Sweden’s Social Democrats ready to go as far as Denmark’s?

Prime minister Magdalena Andersson is caught between a rock and a hard place, argues David Crouch. To hold her bloc together, she must eschew the politics that brought the Social Democrats success in Denmark

Published: 19 August 2022 15:54 CEST
Are Sweden’s Social Democrats ready to go as far as Denmark’s?

As Sweden’s election campaign trundles towards its culmination on September 11th, the country’s political gamblers are making their last throws of the dice. Recent weeks have shown clearly that the ruling Social Democrats are betting on voters who believe that immigration is to blame for violent crime.

Last weekend, prime minister Magdalena Andersson announced new punishments for gang-related offences, including much longer prison terms and a free hand for police to ransack people’s homes and cars in search of weapons and drugs, even if they themselves were not suspects. She linked the moves explicitly to ethnicity: “Too much migration and too little integration has led to parallel societies where criminal gangs could take root and grow,” she said.

The next day, integration and migration minister Anders Ygeman declared that municipalities would be forced to ensure that the three-year-old children of recent immigrants go to kindergarten, to tackle the segregation that is “tearing apart our country”. Earlier, Ygeman made headlines with by suggesting that no area should have more than fifty percent “non-Nordic” population.

These proposals from the Social Democrats are designed to appeal to voters averse to immigration. There is stiff competition for this demographic. There has been a chorus of “dog whistle” politics from Sweden’s centre-right parties, floating ostensibly rational (if harebrained) proposals that also “whistle” to this section of voters with a message that immigrants are the problem.

When Swedes go against their reputation for cuddly liberalism and get tough on immigration, the example of Denmark is never far away. “In the past, Denmark’s treatment of immigrants was an object of horror for Swedish political parties,” wrote political observer Ewa Stenberg in the liberal daily Dagens Nyheter last week. “Now it is an inspiration.”

For Sweden’s Social Democrats, Denmark’s radical approach to immigration seems particularly attractive, because for the past three years it has been championed by their Danish party namesake and its leader, prime minister Mette Frederiksen. By adopting the anti-immigrant demands of the far right – and adding some of her own – Frederiksen succeeded in winning back some of the Social Democrats’ traditional working class voters and engineered a collapse in the far-right vote. Could the same tactic work on this side of the Øresund Bridge?

Ygeman’s proposal to cap the number of “non-Nordic” people in Sweden’s problem areas is borrowed straight from the Danish playbook. Frederiksen’s government has made the proportion of “non-Westerners” the main criterion for whether a residential area should end up on the country’s list of vulnerable areas, often called the “ghetto list”. By 2030, no such area should have more than 30 percent of residents with a non-Western background. This also involves demolishing homes in these areas and building new, more expensive ones, to attract a better class of resident.

The policy has gone hand in hand with slamming the door shut on asylum seekers, so that Denmark received only 600 last year – the lowest number since 1992. Parliament last year passed a law allowing the processing of asylum seekers to be outsourced altogether to a third country, likely in Africa.

Whether or not one agrees with the Danish Social Democrats, there are some substantial reasons to suggest that their approach would not work in Sweden.

First, the Danish approach wasn’t an unqualified electoral success for the Social Democrats. Although they took votes from the far-right Danish People’s Party (DF), their 2019 total actually went down a little as they lost the support of voters unhappy with the new stance on immigration. However, these votes went to the Social Democrats’ coalition partners, enabling Frederiksen to lead the new government.

Second, there were specifically Danish circumstances that were favourable to the Social Democrats. The Danish People’s Party had been propping up an unpopular Liberal minority government, denting its own popularity, while it was also being undermined by rival right-wing populist parties.

Within Denmark’s Social Democrats themselves the ground had been prepared for a rightward lurch on immigration, which is unlikely to be the case in Sweden. Some Swedish opinion formers, such as Payam Moula, editor-in-chief of the periodical Tiden, have tried to claim that Denmark is the way forward for Social Democracy, but they have encountered stubborn opposition.

Third, Frederiksen’s coalition partners had a long history of governing in coalition with the Social Democrats, they were accustomed to it. This is far from the case in Sweden, where two parties that currently constitute the fragile centre-left “bloc” – the Centre Party and the Left Party – have little or no history of governing together with the Social Democrats. Indeed, there is considerable animosity between them; the Centre Party says flatly that it won’t support a Social Democrat-led coalition government with Left Party ministers.

This brings us to a key difference between Denmark and Sweden. Frederiksen’s Social Democrats recognised that polarisation was taking place at both ends of the political spectrum, and they lured Danish People’s Party voters with major investment in welfare, especially pensions. In other words, Frederiksen didn’t only shift to the right on immigration, she shifted left on welfare. It was the political equivalent of doing the splits.

In Sweden, left-wing welfare policies would be anathema to the Centre Party, upon whose support any chances of a centre-let coalition victory depend. The Centre Party’s leader, Annie Lööf, is implacably opposed to the far-right Sweden Democrats, but economically and socially liberal. Indeed, she caused a government crisis in November because the Social Democrats did a deal with the Left to raise pensions.

Finally, there is the question in Sweden of whether stealing the far right’s clothes makes any difference anyway. Whenever the Social Democrats try to out-do the far right with anti-immigrant bluster, it only seems to embolden them. “Every time the Social Democrats get nearer to the Sweden Democrats, the Sweden Democrats just take a step even further to the right,” says political scientist Ulf Bjereld, an outspoken critic of the Danish approach.

In apparent confirmation of Bjereld’s analysis, Magdalena Andersson’s tub-thumping speech on gang crime at the weekend was swiftly overshadowed by the storm around a Sweden Democrat tweet inviting immigrants to board “the repatriation express” (återvandringståget) – a metro train covered in the party’s logo. Suddenly the debate was no longer about harder penalties, but about sending immigrants back home – a central Sweden Democrat demand.

Magdalena Andersson is caught between a rock and a hard place. To hold her flimsy bloc together and have any chance of victory on September 11, she must eschew the politics that brought the Social Democrats success in Denmark.

David Crouch is the author of Almost Perfekt: How Sweden Works and What Can We Learn From It. He is a freelance journalist and a lecturer in journalism at Gothenburg University.

SHOW COMMENTS