SWEDEN ELECTS
Sweden Elects: Money scandal, the poll of polls and dancing politicians
What's Sweden talking about this week? In The Local's Sweden Elects newsletter, editor Emma Löfgren rounds up some of the main talking points ahead of the Swedish election.
Published: 22 August 2022 06:54 CEST
The Swedish election is heating up. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT
OPINION & ANALYSIS
Are Sweden’s Social Democrats ready to go as far as Denmark’s?
Prime minister Magdalena Andersson is caught between a rock and a hard place, argues David Crouch. To hold her bloc together, she must eschew the politics that brought the Social Democrats success in Denmark
Published: 19 August 2022 15:54 CEST
