Proffstyckare is generally a person whose job it is to have opinions on things. Proffs is short for professionell, which of course means ‘professional’, and the verb tycka means to have an opinion about something. Simple, right? Well, not quite.

As some of you might be aware, there is also an ironic take on proffstyckare, which seems to be the most common usage. A proffstyckare in that case is someone who has a lot of opinions but not much real knowledge.

Proffstyckare is very similar to förståsigpåare which we covered a few weeks back, and seems to be just as widely used, but it is perhaps more often used ironically. And because proffs is largely used to denote professional athletes, proffstyckare is more often used in reference to sports commentators. You can however use it for a wide array of experts – political pundits are often described as proffstyckare, columnists in any field, and so on. And with the ironic tone, every know-it-all is a potential target, from the dating coach who has never had a stable relationship to the politicians who think they understand something they do not really have a clue about.

As such proffstyckare is a good word for your activities within the realm of the Law of Jante. Use it to admonish people on television who think they know better than you about a certain issue. The morning news is a great place to practice this very Swedish skill.

Proffstyckare can also be used to describe YouTubers who react to news or other things. And although journalists are expected to keep a certain objective standard, they are often the targets of the ironic version of proffstyckare, anyone who has the semblance of making their living by giving their opinion is a potential target.

Since the word is used ironically it is best to not refer to someone as a proffstyckare to their face if they work as a columnist or a sports commentator, it might be safer to refer to them as a ‘writer’ or a ‘sports journalist’.

Example sentences:

Asså jag är så trött på alla proffstyckare på TV!

I’m soooo tired of all these ignorant pundits on TV!

Man kanske skulle sadla om och bli proffstyckare?

Maybe I should take up a new career and become a pundit?

