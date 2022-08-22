Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Social Democrats promise a billion kronor to schools in ‘vulnerable areas’

Sweden’s Social Democrats have pledged to plough an extra billion kronor (€94m) into 150 schools in ‘vulnerable areas’ affected by high crime, unemployment and segregation. The party claims the money will allow these schools to double the number of teachers in core subjects, reduce class sizes, and improve pupil health.

“This will go to schools in need,” said schools minister, Lina Axelsson Kihlblom. “But we can’t pump money into schools at the same time that schools take out millions in profits.”

Swedish vocab: ett vallöfte – an election pledge

Moderates launch joint bus tour together with Sweden Democrats

Sweden’s opposition Moderate Party has launched a joint bus tour with the Sweden Democrats, Christian Democrats, and Liberal Party, aimed at signaling the four parties’ agreement on the need for new nuclear power.

The tour, titled New Energy for Sweden, will begin on Tuesday with a visit to the Forsmark nuclear power station north of Uppsala.

The announcement, made on Sunday, has raised questions over whether Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson will be photographed together with Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Åkesson, something he has hitherto avoided in the campaign.

“There are voters in the centre of politics who are still making up their minds and a picture of Jimmie Åkesson and Ulf Kristersson would not help in that battle,” a source told the SvD newspaper on Sunday.

Swedish vocab: mittenväljare – voters in the centre of politics

First 53 bears shot in Sweden’s annual bear hunt

The first 53 of the 622 bears that hunters have been given licenses to shoot had been killed by Sunday evening, according to the Environmental Protection Agency’s predatory animals database.

This year, Sweden’s regional authorities are allowing a record number of bears to be shot, with most increasing the allowance for hunters from last year.

“The population has grown, and they want to bring it down in totality,” said Magnus Rydholm, press chief for the Swedish Hunters Association.

Swedish vocab: björnstammen – the bear population

15-year-old boy admits to Malmö shopping centre murder

The 15-year-old boy who shot two people, one fatally, at Malmö’s Emporia shopping centre, has confessed to committing murder, Sweden’s state broadcaster SR has reported.

“During his police interview, he has accepted his responsibility and is admitting guilt for murder and attempted murder,” the boy’s lawyer, Johan Fernvall, told the radio station.

The attempted target, a 31-year-old man, died, while a 39-year-old woman was wounded when the attacker opened fire during a busy Friday at the shopping centre.

According to the police, the woman was shot accidentally while she was out shopping, and was not connected to the intended target.

Swedish vocab: förbipasserande – passing by