TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Right-wing, four-party bus tour, a billion kronor to troubled schools, and shopping centre shooter admits guilt: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 22 August 2022 08:07 CEST
School minister Lina Axelsson Kihlblom and Prime Minister Magdalena Anderson hold a joint press conference on Sunday at Harpsund, the prime minister's official country residence. Photo: Anders Wiklund/TT

Social Democrats promise a billion kronor to schools in ‘vulnerable areas’ 

Sweden’s Social Democrats have pledged to plough an extra billion kronor (€94m) into 150 schools in ‘vulnerable areas’ affected by high crime, unemployment and segregation. The party claims the money will allow these schools to double the number of teachers in core subjects, reduce class sizes, and improve pupil health. 

“This will go to schools in need,” said schools minister, Lina Axelsson Kihlblom. “But we can’t pump money into schools at the same time that schools take out millions in profits.” 

Swedish vocab: ett vallöfte – an election pledge 

Moderates launch joint bus tour together with Sweden Democrats 

Sweden’s opposition Moderate Party has launched a joint bus tour with the Sweden Democrats, Christian Democrats, and Liberal Party, aimed at signaling the four parties’ agreement on the need for new nuclear power. 

The tour, titled New Energy for Sweden, will begin on Tuesday with a visit to the Forsmark nuclear power station north of Uppsala. 

The announcement, made on Sunday, has raised questions over whether Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson will be photographed together with Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Åkesson, something he has hitherto avoided in the campaign. 

“There are voters in the centre of politics who are still making up their minds and a picture of Jimmie Åkesson and Ulf Kristersson would not help in that battle,” a source told the SvD newspaper on Sunday. 

Swedish vocab: mittenväljare – voters in the centre of politics 

First 53 bears shot in Sweden’s annual bear hunt 

The first 53 of the 622 bears that hunters have been given licenses to shoot had been killed by Sunday evening, according to the Environmental Protection Agency’s predatory animals database. 

This year, Sweden’s regional authorities are allowing a record number of bears to be shot, with most increasing the allowance for hunters from last year. 

“The population has grown, and they want to bring it down in totality,” said Magnus Rydholm, press chief for the Swedish Hunters Association. 

Swedish vocab: björnstammen – the bear population 

15-year-old boy admits to Malmö shopping centre murder 

The 15-year-old boy who shot two people, one fatally, at Malmö’s Emporia shopping centre, has confessed to committing murder, Sweden’s state broadcaster SR has reported. 

“During his police interview, he has accepted his responsibility and is admitting guilt for murder and attempted murder,” the boy’s lawyer, Johan Fernvall, told the radio station. 

The attempted target, a 31-year-old man, died, while a 39-year-old woman was wounded when the attacker opened fire during a busy Friday at the shopping centre. 

According to the police, the woman was shot accidentally while she was out shopping, and was not connected to the intended target.  

Swedish vocab: förbipasserande – passing by

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Green manifesto, student housing shortage, and a party donation scandal: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup

Published: 19 August 2022 08:15 CEST
Green party calls for 100bn kronor a year ‘green transition’ spending

Sweden’s Green Party has called for the Swedish government to invest 100 billion kronor a year into making Sweden green, as it launches its election manifesto.

“If we don’t make these investments now, we’re going to face much higher costs later on. We need to do a lot in a very short time,” said Märta Stenevi, joint leader of the Green Party. 

“The climate crisis is acute. Sweden needs a rapid and just transition,” her co-leader, Per Bolund, said. “We do not have time to wait any more.” 

He pointed to the heatwaves, fires, and drought seen in much of the rest of Europe. 

Swedish vocab: en omställning – a transition 

Shortage of student housing as new term starts 

Student organisations expect a severe shortage of student housing when the terms starts, due to a post-Covid effect which will see many who studied online last year arriving in the student cities of Lund and Uppsala to seek housing. 

“We foresee a post-covid effect where many students who have previously studied via distance learning are now coming to return to Uppsala,” said Alexander Wilson von Deurs, deputy chair of Uppsala student union. “Many international students are also going to come here again, which we are of course happy about, but it will add to the squeeze.”

Around 50,000 students have been accepted to study in Uppsala this autumn, while there are only 12,000 available student flats. 

Swedish vocab: ökat tryck – increased pressure

Five of Sweden’s political parties discussed evading party financing laws

Five of the eight political parties in the Swedish parliament discussed evading party financing laws with a businessman secretly working with journalists, a new investigation by broadcaster TV4 has found.

The new law on donations to political parties which came into force in 2021 dictates that parties must declare all donations received from private individuals or businesses. Donators can remain anonymous, but only as long as their donation does not exceed 24,150 kronor (€2,281). Larger donations must be declared along with the name of the donor.

The Kalla Fakta team which produced the documentary hired two businessmen to call each parliamentary party and ask how they could donate half a million kronor, while staying anonymous. The conversations were recorded and meetings filmed with a hidden camera.

Three parties – the Centre Party, the Left Party and the Green Party – said that it wasn’t possible for the donor to remain anonymous.

But the other five parties – the Social Democrats, the Moderates, the Sweden Democrats, the Christian Democrats and the Liberals – suggested different ways of getting around the requirements.

“There’s every reason to demand moral and political responsibility,” political scientist Jonas Hinnfors said of how Sweden’s society should react to the investigation’s findings. “It’s a threat to democracy.”

Swedish vocab: att kringgå lagen – to evade (go around) the law

Turkey: Sweden’s planned extradition not enough to meet Nato pledge

Turkey’s justice minister Thursday said on Thursday that Sweden’s pledge to extradite a Turkish convict fell far short of Stockholm’s commitments under a deal paving the way for its Nato membership bid.

Nato member Turkey is threatening to freeze Sweden’s attempts to join the Western defence alliance unless it extradites dozens of people Ankara accuses of “terrorism”.

A non-binding deal Sweden and fellow Nato aspirant Finland signed with Turkey in June commits them to “expeditiously and thoroughly” examine Ankara’s requests for suspects linked to a 2016 coup attempt and outlawed Kurdish militants.

The Swedish government said earlier this month that it would extradite Okan Kale — a man convicted of credit card fraud who appeared on a list of people sought by Ankara published by Turkish media.

Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag told the conservative Milliyet news site that Sweden needed to do far more to win Turkey’s trust.

“If they think that by extraditing ordinary criminals to Turkey they will make us believe that they have fulfilled their promises, they are wrong,” Bozdag said in the first government response to the extradition decision. “Nobody should test Turkey.”

Swedish vocab: en överenskommelse – an agreement 

