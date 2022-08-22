For members
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Right-wing, four-party bus tour, a billion kronor to troubled schools, and shopping centre shooter admits guilt: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 22 August 2022 08:07 CEST
School minister Lina Axelsson Kihlblom and Prime Minister Magdalena Anderson hold a joint press conference on Sunday at Harpsund, the prime minister's official country residence. Photo: Anders Wiklund/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Green manifesto, student housing shortage, and a party donation scandal: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup
Published: 19 August 2022 08:15 CEST
