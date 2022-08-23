For members
Are Swedish property prices starting to stabilise?
Property prices went up in Stockholm in the first two weeks of August after months of decline - could this mean that property prices are starting to stabilise in Sweden?
Published: 23 August 2022 13:38 CEST
When will mortgage rates in Sweden reach their peak?
Mortgage rates are on the rise in Sweden, as the Riksbank seeks to tame inflation, and its rate increases are passed on to borrowers. But how far will they go and how long before they start to retreat again?
Published: 19 August 2022 16:17 CEST
