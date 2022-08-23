For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Property rebound, donation scandal, autumn Covid wave, and festival bomb: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup
Published: 23 August 2022 08:01 CEST
Moderate Party Secretary Gunnar Strömmer holds a press meeting on energy. Photo: Lars Schröder/TT
For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Right-wing, four-party bus tour, a billion kronor to troubled schools, and shopping centre shooter admits guilt: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 22 August 2022 08:07 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments