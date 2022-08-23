Read news from:
TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Property rebound, donation scandal, autumn Covid wave, and festival bomb: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup

Published: 23 August 2022 08:01 CEST
Moderate Party Secretary Gunnar Strömmer holds a press meeting on energy. Photo: Lars Schröder/TT

Property prices rise in Stockholm after months of decline

The price for cooperative apartments rose 1.4 percent in the first two weeks of August, compared to the average for July as a whole, new figures from Valueguard have shown, indicating that prices in the capital may be stabilising. Prices fell 0.6 percent in Gothenburg over the same period. 

“The underlying need for properties is still very great, so it would be welcome if we saw a development this autumn where buyers and sellers can meet in the middle,” said Christina Henriksson, the regional chief for Bjurfors Stockholm estate agent, in a press statement

In July, cooperative apartment prices fell 3.5 percent in Stockholm, while detached house prices fell by 2.8 percent.

Swedish vocab: en uppgång – a rise 

Moderate party secretary admits ‘faults’ in advice to bypass donation law

The Moderates’ party secretary Gunnar Strömmer has admitted that it was wrong of him to advice a businessman secretly working for TV4’s investigative programme Kalla Fakta on three ways to bypass a law requiring those donating more than 24,150 kronor to the party to disclose their identities. 

“There’s a possibility to  give, to be involved in co-financing with perhaps 350,000 to an body which is not connected to us in that way, but which can anyway be of extremely good use for us,” he told the fictional donor. 

Contacted by Kalla Fakta’s reporters, Strömmer said that he had been wrong to give this advice. 

“We should not give out any advice on how people should donate. That’s the conclusion we have come to.” 

Asked if that was wrong, even for him to say what he said, he said it was, “even of me”. 

Swedish vocab: råd – advice 

Police confirm bomb found at busy Stockholm festival

Police in Stockholm have confirmed that the suspect bag which led them to interrupt a concert at a popular summer festival on Sunday night did indeed contain a bomb.

A police officer discovered the bag at 9.40pm on Sunday evening at the Kungsträdgården park — one of the three sites of the then ongoing Stockholm Culture Festival.

Police then interrupted a concert taking place, and cordoned off Strömgatan, Strömbron and parts of the Kungsträdgårdsgatan park, while a bomb disposal squad came in to deal with the device.

“We took this extremely seriously right from the start,” Erik Åkerlund, local police chief in Stockholm’s Norrmalm district, told the DN newspaper. “There were a lot of people moving around, so we cordoned off a large area.”

Swedish vocab: en skarp bomb – a live bomb

New Covid-19 wave in Sweden ‘to peak at end of September’

Sweden’s Public Health Agency has warned of a new autumn wave of Covid-19 which it expects to peak at the end of September.

According to both of the two new scenarios published by the agency on Monday, infection rates are set to rise steadily over the next month, something the agency said was due to a falling immunity in the population and greater contact between people as they return to schools and workplaces after the summer.

“It is difficult to say how high the peak will be, but it is unlikely that it will reach the same levels as in January and February,” the agency’s unit chief Sara Byfors said in a press release. “The most important thing is that people in risk groups and those who are 65 years old and above get vaccinated with a booster dose in the autumn to reduce the risk of serious illness and death.”

Under Scenario 0, the amount of contact between people stays at current levels, leading to a peak in reported Covid-19 cases at around 5,000 a day. In Scenario 1, contact between people increases by about 10 percent from the middle of August, leading to a higher peak of about 7,000 reported cases a day.

Swedish vocab: att nå sin topp – to reach its peak

Populist Sweden Democrats four points ahead of Moderates in new poll

The populist Sweden Democrats are now a full four percentage points ahead of the Moderates — traditionally Sweden’s biggest right-wing party — in the first of the new daily polls from broadcaster SVT and Novus.

According to the SVT poll, the Sweden Democrats now have the support of 21.5 percent of voters, compared to 17.4 percent for the Moderates,.

“This sets out the playing field between now and the election,” said Torbjörn Sjöström, Novus’s chief executive, about the poll.

He stressed, however, that the new daily polls, which are based on just three days of interviews, would be more volatile than the polling agency’s normal polls, but would also make it possible to better understand how opinion is swinging back and forth as the campaign progresses.

“You should see this as showing the score in a match which will not be finished until the whistle blows on election day,” he said. “This doesn’t say anything about the future. If you lead a match three-nil in the first half, you’re in a good position, but you have not won.”

Swedish vocab: förrän slutsignalen ljuder – before the stop signal (whistle) blows 

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Right-wing, four-party bus tour, a billion kronor to troubled schools, and shopping centre shooter admits guilt: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 22 August 2022 08:07 CEST
Social Democrats promise a billion kronor to schools in ‘vulnerable areas’ 

Sweden’s Social Democrats have pledged to plough an extra billion kronor (€94m) into 150 schools in ‘vulnerable areas’ affected by high crime, unemployment and segregation. The party claims the money will allow these schools to double the number of teachers in core subjects, reduce class sizes, and improve pupil health. 

“This will go to schools in need,” said schools minister, Lina Axelsson Kihlblom. “But we can’t pump money into schools at the same time that schools take out millions in profits.” 

Swedish vocab: ett vallöfte – an election pledge 

Moderates launch joint bus tour together with Sweden Democrats 

Sweden’s opposition Moderate Party has launched a joint bus tour with the Sweden Democrats, Christian Democrats, and Liberal Party, aimed at signaling the four parties’ agreement on the need for new nuclear power. 

The tour, titled New Energy for Sweden, will begin on Tuesday with a visit to the Forsmark nuclear power station north of Uppsala. 

The announcement, made on Sunday, has raised questions over whether Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson will be photographed together with Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Åkesson, something he has hitherto avoided in the campaign. 

“There are voters in the centre of politics who are still making up their minds and a picture of Jimmie Åkesson and Ulf Kristersson would not help in that battle,” a source told the SvD newspaper on Sunday. 

Swedish vocab: mittenväljare – voters in the centre of politics 

First 53 bears shot in Sweden’s annual bear hunt 

The first 53 of the 622 bears that hunters have been given licenses to shoot had been killed by Sunday evening, according to the Environmental Protection Agency’s predatory animals database. 

This year, Sweden’s regional authorities are allowing a record number of bears to be shot, with most increasing the allowance for hunters from last year. 

“The population has grown, and they want to bring it down in totality,” said Magnus Rydholm, press chief for the Swedish Hunters Association. 

Swedish vocab: björnstammen – the bear population 

15-year-old boy admits to Malmö shopping centre murder 

The 15-year-old boy who shot two people, one fatally, at Malmö’s Emporia shopping centre, has confessed to committing murder, Sweden’s state broadcaster SR has reported. 

“During his police interview, he has accepted his responsibility and is admitting guilt for murder and attempted murder,” the boy’s lawyer, Johan Fernvall, told the radio station. 

The attempted target, a 31-year-old man, died, while a 39-year-old woman was wounded when the attacker opened fire during a busy Friday at the shopping centre. 

According to the police, the woman was shot accidentally while she was out shopping, and was not connected to the intended target.  

Swedish vocab: förbipasserande – passing by

