Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Property prices rise in Stockholm after months of decline

The price for cooperative apartments rose 1.4 percent in the first two weeks of August, compared to the average for July as a whole, new figures from Valueguard have shown, indicating that prices in the capital may be stabilising. Prices fell 0.6 percent in Gothenburg over the same period.

“The underlying need for properties is still very great, so it would be welcome if we saw a development this autumn where buyers and sellers can meet in the middle,” said Christina Henriksson, the regional chief for Bjurfors Stockholm estate agent, in a press statement.

In July, cooperative apartment prices fell 3.5 percent in Stockholm, while detached house prices fell by 2.8 percent.

Swedish vocab: en uppgång – a rise

Moderate party secretary admits ‘faults’ in advice to bypass donation law

The Moderates’ party secretary Gunnar Strömmer has admitted that it was wrong of him to advice a businessman secretly working for TV4’s investigative programme Kalla Fakta on three ways to bypass a law requiring those donating more than 24,150 kronor to the party to disclose their identities.

“There’s a possibility to give, to be involved in co-financing with perhaps 350,000 to an body which is not connected to us in that way, but which can anyway be of extremely good use for us,” he told the fictional donor.

Contacted by Kalla Fakta’s reporters, Strömmer said that he had been wrong to give this advice.

“We should not give out any advice on how people should donate. That’s the conclusion we have come to.”

Asked if that was wrong, even for him to say what he said, he said it was, “even of me”.

Swedish vocab: råd – advice

Police confirm bomb found at busy Stockholm festival

Police in Stockholm have confirmed that the suspect bag which led them to interrupt a concert at a popular summer festival on Sunday night did indeed contain a bomb.

A police officer discovered the bag at 9.40pm on Sunday evening at the Kungsträdgården park — one of the three sites of the then ongoing Stockholm Culture Festival.

Police then interrupted a concert taking place, and cordoned off Strömgatan, Strömbron and parts of the Kungsträdgårdsgatan park, while a bomb disposal squad came in to deal with the device.

“We took this extremely seriously right from the start,” Erik Åkerlund, local police chief in Stockholm’s Norrmalm district, told the DN newspaper. “There were a lot of people moving around, so we cordoned off a large area.”

Swedish vocab: en skarp bomb – a live bomb

New Covid-19 wave in Sweden ‘to peak at end of September’

Sweden’s Public Health Agency has warned of a new autumn wave of Covid-19 which it expects to peak at the end of September.

According to both of the two new scenarios published by the agency on Monday, infection rates are set to rise steadily over the next month, something the agency said was due to a falling immunity in the population and greater contact between people as they return to schools and workplaces after the summer.

“It is difficult to say how high the peak will be, but it is unlikely that it will reach the same levels as in January and February,” the agency’s unit chief Sara Byfors said in a press release. “The most important thing is that people in risk groups and those who are 65 years old and above get vaccinated with a booster dose in the autumn to reduce the risk of serious illness and death.”

Under Scenario 0, the amount of contact between people stays at current levels, leading to a peak in reported Covid-19 cases at around 5,000 a day. In Scenario 1, contact between people increases by about 10 percent from the middle of August, leading to a higher peak of about 7,000 reported cases a day.

Swedish vocab: att nå sin topp – to reach its peak

Populist Sweden Democrats four points ahead of Moderates in new poll

The populist Sweden Democrats are now a full four percentage points ahead of the Moderates — traditionally Sweden’s biggest right-wing party — in the first of the new daily polls from broadcaster SVT and Novus.

According to the SVT poll, the Sweden Democrats now have the support of 21.5 percent of voters, compared to 17.4 percent for the Moderates,.

“This sets out the playing field between now and the election,” said Torbjörn Sjöström, Novus’s chief executive, about the poll.

He stressed, however, that the new daily polls, which are based on just three days of interviews, would be more volatile than the polling agency’s normal polls, but would also make it possible to better understand how opinion is swinging back and forth as the campaign progresses.

“You should see this as showing the score in a match which will not be finished until the whistle blows on election day,” he said. “This doesn’t say anything about the future. If you lead a match three-nil in the first half, you’re in a good position, but you have not won.”

Swedish vocab: förrän slutsignalen ljuder – before the stop signal (whistle) blows