Swedish word of the day: lönehelg
It's a lönehelg this weekend, so don't be surprised if Sweden's city centres feel a bit busier than usual on Saturday and Sunday.
Published: 24 August 2022 15:41 CEST
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond
Swedish word of the day: proffstyckare
This word of the day can describe a person who knows a lot, but most often one who knows less than they think.
Published: 22 August 2022 17:17 CEST
