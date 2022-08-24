Read news from:
Swedish word of the day: lönehelg

It's a lönehelg this weekend, so don't be surprised if Sweden's city centres feel a bit busier than usual on Saturday and Sunday.

Published: 24 August 2022 15:41 CEST
Lönehelg is a compound word comprised of the word lön (salary) and helg (weekend). Its English equivalent would be “payday weekend”, the weekend after Swedish workers receive their salary.

In Sweden, unlike in some other countries, salary is paid monthly, with payments always reaching workers’ accounts on the 25th of the month (or the closest working day, if the 25th falls on a weekend or public holiday).

This is the case for the vast majority of Swedish employees – meaning, as a general rule, everyone on Sweden gets paid on the same day.

This means that the first weekend after the 25th is always a lönehelg.

You might notice the number of people in bars and restaurants gradually declining throughout the month, as people’s funds dwindle before payday, only for the city to be buzzing on the 25th after everyone has been paid.

In a similar vein, bars, clubs and restaurants are always more busy on a lönehelg, so it might be a good idea to book if you’re planning on meeting up with some friends just after you’ve all been paid.

This is also the period of the month where restaurants and shops earn the most money, when consumers finally splurge on the items they’ve decided they need but haven’t been able to afford since last payday.

Bizarrely, a 2014 study from the Institute for Labour Market and Education Policy Evaluation (IFAU) showed that more people die on paydays in Sweden than on other days – researchers saw a worrying 23 percent increase in deaths on payday, with deaths due to strokes or heart problems increasing by a whopping 67 percent.

There was no increase in alcohol-related deaths on payday though, so no need to worry if you do plan to indulge in a celebratory payday beer with your friends this weekend.

Example sentences:

“Ska vi ute och ta några bärs på fredag? Det är lönehelg!”

“Do you want to go out and get a few drinks on Friday? It’s payday weekend!”

“Åh, jag älskar den klänningen men tror inte jag har råd just nu…” “Köp den nästa vecka då, det är lönehelg i helgen!”

“Ah, I love that dress but I’m not sure I can afford it right now…” “Buy it next week then, it’s payday weekend this weekend!”

Swedish word of the day: proffstyckare

This word of the day can describe a person who knows a lot, but most often one who knows less than they think.

Published: 22 August 2022 17:17 CEST
Proffstyckare is generally a person whose job it is to have opinions on things. Proffs is short for professionell, which of course means ‘professional’, and the verb tycka means to have an opinion about something. Simple, right? Well, not quite. 

As some of you might be aware, there is also an ironic take on proffstyckare, which seems to be the most common usage. A proffstyckare in that case is someone who has a lot of opinions but not much real knowledge. 

Proffstyckare is very similar to förståsigpåare which we covered a few weeks back, and seems to be just as widely used, but it is perhaps more often used ironically. And because proffs is largely used to denote professional athletes, proffstyckare is more often used in reference to sports commentators. You can however use it for a wide array of experts – political pundits are often described as proffstyckare, columnists in any field, and so on. And with the ironic tone, every know-it-all is a potential target, from the dating coach who has never had a stable relationship to the politicians who think they understand something they do not really have a clue about.

As such proffstyckare is a good word for your activities within the realm of the Law of Jante. Use it to admonish people on television who think they know better than you about a certain issue. The morning news is a great place to practice this very Swedish skill. 

Proffstyckare can also be used to describe YouTubers who react to news or other things. And although journalists are expected to keep a certain objective standard, they are often the targets of the ironic version of proffstyckare, anyone who has the semblance of making their living by giving their opinion is a potential target.  

Since the word is used ironically it is best to not refer to someone as a proffstyckare to their face if they work as a columnist or a sports commentator, it might be safer to refer to them as a ‘writer’ or a ‘sports journalist’. 

Example sentences:

Asså jag är så trött på alla proffstyckare på TV!

I’m soooo tired of all these ignorant pundits on TV!

Man kanske skulle sadla om och bli proffstyckare?

Maybe I should take up a new career and become a pundit? 

