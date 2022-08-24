Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Sweden’s PM ‘would prefer Liberals over Left Party in government’

Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has told a party leader interview on Sweden’s state broadcaster SVT that she would rather have the Liberal Party in a government after the election than rule together with the Left Party.

“That would have been a possibility, but it assumes that the Liberals come back. They’ve simply ended up in the wrong place,” Andersson said, referring to the fact that the Liberal Party have sided with the opposition conservative bloc in this election.

On the other hand she said she was “sceptical” about giving the Left Party posts in a new government, something the party’s leader Nooshi Dadgostar has been demanding as the price of her party’s support.

“During the summer they’ve sat and waved about PKK flags, which is not something which suggests suitability for government in my eyes,” she said. “This [the PKK] is a terror-classed organisation, and that makes me hesitant.”

Swedish vocab: tveksam – doubtful/hesitant

Sweden’s opposition parties set out on joint bus tour of Sweden

The Moderates, Sweden Democrats, Christian Democrats and Liberals have set out on a bus tour of Swedish nuclear power stations – but they appear to be in disagreement as to whether they’re on a “study trip” or a “joint campaign”.

Liberal Party press secretary Axel Mårtensen said that that was always the plan, telling TT newswire that the party has not planned any other related activities in advance.

The prospect of the Liberal Party going on tour with the Sweden Democrats has raised eyebrows within the Liberal Party, with leadership branding it a “study trip” and Liberal MP Arman Teimouri stressing the fact that it’s not part of a joint election tour.

The Sweden Democrats seem to have another view on the matter.

“They can define their business how they want,” Mattias Bäckström Johansson, the Sweden Democrats’ energy spokesperson, told TT.

“For us, it’s obvious that when we’ve decorated a bus, have flyers and shared campaign activities planned in advance, then it’s some form of campaign.

Swedish vocab: valkampanj – election campaign, studiebesök – study trip

Sweden Democrats call for bridge to immigrant are to be demolished

Sweden Democrats in Stockholm have caused controversy after launching a series of posters and leaflets calling for the bridge between the immigrant area of Rinkeby and the middle-class Swedish area of Ursvik to be demolished.

”People’s experience of insecurity has already grown, which can be seen, among other things, in the fact that housing prises in Stora Ursvik have fallen,” the party’s chair in Sundbyberg told Aftonbladet in an email.

The bridge, which was completed in 2017, has still not opened, because Sundbyberg municipality has not finished building the road leading up to the bridge.

Swedish vocab: färdigbyggd – completed (literally “built ready”)

Sweden’s PM: ‘We don’t want Chinatown, Somalitown, or Little Italy’

Sweden’s Prime Minister has restated her determination to reduce housing segregation in the country’s cities, while underlining that this does not have to mean “forcibly moving people”.

In an interview with the Dagens Nyheter newspaper, Magdalena Andersson said that her goal for Sweden was that there should not in future be such extreme “ethnic clusters” in big cities as there are today.

“That’s not my ambition for Sweden, but instead that we should live mixed up together, that Swedish should be spoken in all housing areas, and that Swedish equality should apply everywhere,” she said.

“We do not want to have Chinatowns in Sweden, we do not want to have Somalitowns or Little Italies. Our starting point is a society where people with different backgrounds, experiences and income live together and meet one another. That’s how we will create a cohesive society.”

She stressed, however, that combatting segregation would not necessarily require people to be forcibly evicted from the areas where they live, as has been happening in Denmark, where governments of both left and right have launched plans to reduce housing segregation.

“We can’t just forcibly move people,” Andersson said. “There are other ways to work towards this. One way, which has been done successfully in some municipalities, is to build attractive cooperative housing in the Miljonprogram areas. Then you get a mixed population.”

Swedish vocab: blandade bostadsområden – mixed housing areas