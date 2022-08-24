Read news from:
Austria
TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Magdalena Andersson snubs Left Party for Liberals, opposition set out on bus tour and Sweden Democrats want to demolish bridge to immigrant areas. Find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 24 August 2022 08:30 CEST
Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson. Photo: Marko Sääväla/TT

Sweden’s PM ‘would prefer Liberals over Left Party in government’

Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has told a party leader interview on Sweden’s state broadcaster SVT that she would rather have the Liberal Party in a government after the election than rule together with the Left Party. 

“That would have been a possibility, but it assumes that the Liberals come back. They’ve simply ended up in the wrong place,” Andersson said, referring to the fact that the Liberal Party have sided with the opposition conservative bloc in this election.

On the other hand she said she was “sceptical” about giving the Left Party posts in a new government, something the party’s leader Nooshi Dadgostar has been demanding as the price of her party’s support. 

“During the summer they’ve sat and waved about PKK flags, which is not something which suggests suitability for government in my eyes,” she said. “This [the PKK] is a terror-classed organisation, and that makes me hesitant.” 

Swedish vocab: tveksam – doubtful/hesitant 

Sweden’s opposition parties set out on joint bus tour of Sweden

The Moderates, Sweden Democrats, Christian Democrats and Liberals have set out on a bus tour of Swedish nuclear power stations – but they appear to be in disagreement as to whether they’re on a “study trip” or a “joint campaign”.

Liberal Party press secretary Axel Mårtensen said that that was always the plan, telling TT newswire that the party has not planned any other related activities in advance.

The prospect of the Liberal Party going on tour with the Sweden Democrats has raised eyebrows within the Liberal Party, with leadership branding it a “study trip” and Liberal MP Arman Teimouri stressing the fact that it’s not part of a joint election tour.

The Sweden Democrats seem to have another view on the matter.

“They can define their business how they want,” Mattias Bäckström Johansson, the Sweden Democrats’ energy spokesperson, told TT.

“For us, it’s obvious that when we’ve decorated a bus, have flyers and shared campaign activities planned in advance, then it’s some form of campaign.

Swedish vocab: valkampanj – election campaign, studiebesök – study trip

Sweden Democrats call for bridge to immigrant are to be demolished

Sweden Democrats in Stockholm have caused controversy after launching a series of posters and leaflets calling for the bridge between the immigrant area of Rinkeby and the middle-class Swedish area of Ursvik to be demolished. 

”People’s experience of insecurity has already grown, which can be seen, among other things, in the fact that housing prises in Stora Ursvik have fallen,” the party’s chair in Sundbyberg told Aftonbladet in an email. 

The bridge, which was completed in 2017, has still not opened, because Sundbyberg municipality has not finished building the road leading up to the bridge. 

Swedish vocab: färdigbyggd – completed (literally “built ready”)

Sweden’s PM: ‘We don’t want Chinatown, Somalitown, or Little Italy’

Sweden’s Prime Minister has restated her determination to reduce housing segregation in the country’s cities, while underlining that this does not have to mean “forcibly moving people”.

In an interview with the Dagens Nyheter newspaper, Magdalena Andersson said that her goal for Sweden was that there should not in future be such extreme “ethnic clusters” in big cities as there are today.

“That’s not my ambition for Sweden, but instead that we should live mixed up together, that Swedish should be spoken in all housing areas, and that Swedish equality should apply everywhere,” she said.

“We do not want to have Chinatowns in Sweden, we do not want to have Somalitowns or Little Italies. Our starting point is a society where people with different backgrounds, experiences and income live together and meet one another. That’s how we will create a cohesive society.”

She stressed, however, that combatting segregation would not necessarily require people to be forcibly evicted from the areas where they live, as has been happening in Denmark, where governments of both left and right have launched plans to reduce housing segregation.

“We can’t just forcibly move people,” Andersson said. “There are other ways to work towards this. One way, which has been done successfully in some municipalities, is to build attractive cooperative housing in the Miljonprogram areas. Then you get a mixed population.”

Swedish vocab: blandade bostadsområden – mixed housing areas

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Property rebound, donation scandal, autumn Covid wave, and festival bomb: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup

Published: 23 August 2022 08:01 CEST
Updated: 23 August 2022 09:40 CEST
Property prices rise in Stockholm after months of decline

The price for cooperative apartments rose 1.4 percent in the first two weeks of August, compared to the average for July as a whole, new figures from Valueguard have shown, indicating that prices in the capital may be stabilising. Prices fell 0.6 percent in Gothenburg over the same period. 

“The underlying need for properties is still very great, so it would be welcome if we saw a development this autumn where buyers and sellers can meet in the middle,” said Christina Henriksson, the regional chief for Bjurfors Stockholm estate agent, in a press statement

In July, cooperative apartment prices fell 3.5 percent in Stockholm, while detached house prices fell by 2.8 percent.

Swedish vocab: en uppgång – a rise 

Moderate party secretary admits ‘faults’ in advice to bypass donation law

The Moderates’ party secretary Gunnar Strömmer has admitted that it was wrong of him to advise a businessman secretly working for TV4’s investigative programme Kalla Fakta on three ways to bypass a law requiring those donating more than 24,150 kronor to the party to disclose their identities. 

“There’s a possibility to give, to be involved in co-financing with, perhaps, 350,000 kronor, to a body which is not connected to us in that way, but which can still be extremely useful for us,” he told the fictional donor. 

Contacted by Kalla Fakta’s reporters, Strömmer said that he had been wrong to give this advice. 

“We should not give out any advice on how people should donate. That’s the conclusion we have come to.” 

Asked if that was wrong, even for him to say what he said, he said it was, “even of me”. 

Swedish vocab: råd – advice 

Police confirm bomb found at busy Stockholm festival

Police in Stockholm have confirmed that the suspect bag which led them to interrupt a concert at a popular summer festival on Sunday night did indeed contain a bomb.

A police officer discovered the bag at 9.40pm on Sunday evening at the Kungsträdgården park — one of the three sites of the then ongoing Stockholm Culture Festival.

Police then interrupted a concert taking place, and cordoned off Strömgatan, Strömbron and parts of the Kungsträdgårdsgatan park, while a bomb disposal squad came in to deal with the device.

“We took this extremely seriously right from the start,” Erik Åkerlund, local police chief in Stockholm’s Norrmalm district, told the DN newspaper. “There were a lot of people moving around, so we cordoned off a large area.”

Swedish vocab: en skarp bomb – a live bomb

New Covid-19 wave in Sweden ‘to peak at end of September’

Sweden’s Public Health Agency has warned of a new autumn wave of Covid-19 which it expects to peak at the end of September.

According to both of the two new scenarios published by the agency on Monday, infection rates are set to rise steadily over the next month, something the agency said was due to a falling immunity in the population and greater contact between people as they return to schools and workplaces after the summer.

“It is difficult to say how high the peak will be, but it is unlikely that it will reach the same levels as in January and February,” the agency’s unit chief Sara Byfors said in a press release. “The most important thing is that people in risk groups and those who are 65 years old and above get vaccinated with a booster dose in the autumn to reduce the risk of serious illness and death.”

Under Scenario 0, the amount of contact between people stays at current levels, leading to a peak in reported Covid-19 cases at around 5,000 a day. In Scenario 1, contact between people increases by about 10 percent from the middle of August, leading to a higher peak of about 7,000 reported cases a day.

Swedish vocab: att nå sin topp – to reach its peak

Populist Sweden Democrats four points ahead of Moderates in new poll

The populist Sweden Democrats are now a full four percentage points ahead of the Moderates — traditionally Sweden’s biggest right-wing party — in the first of the new daily polls from broadcaster SVT and Novus.

According to the SVT poll, the Sweden Democrats now have the support of 21.5 percent of voters, compared to 17.4 percent for the Moderates,.

“This sets out the playing field between now and the election,” said Torbjörn Sjöström, Novus’s chief executive, about the poll.

He stressed, however, that the new daily polls, which are based on just three days of interviews, would be more volatile than the polling agency’s normal polls, but would also make it possible to better understand how opinion is swinging back and forth as the campaign progresses.

“You should see this as showing the score in a match which will not be finished until the whistle blows on election day,” he said. “This doesn’t say anything about the future. If you lead a match three-nil in the first half, you’re in a good position, but you have not won.”

Swedish vocab: förrän slutsignalen ljuder – before the stop signal (whistle) blows 

