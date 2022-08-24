For members
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Magdalena Andersson snubs Left Party for Liberals, opposition set out on bus tour and Sweden Democrats want to demolish bridge to immigrant areas. Find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 24 August 2022 08:30 CEST
Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson. Photo: Marko Sääväla/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Property rebound, donation scandal, autumn Covid wave, and festival bomb: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup
Published: 23 August 2022 08:01 CEST
