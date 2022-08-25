Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

2022 SWEDISH ELECTION

EXPLAINED: How does early voting work in Sweden?

Early voting began in Sweden on Wednesday, with Christian Democrat leader Ebba Busch and Green leader Märta Stenevi both casting their ballots. But how does the system work in Sweden and can you change your mind?

Published: 25 August 2022 12:12 CEST
EXPLAINED: How does early voting work in Sweden?
People cast early votes at a polling station in central Stockholm. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

If you live in Sweden, you should have received your voting card (röstkort) in the mail, with information about the location and opening time of your polling station on September 11th, the day of the election.

But you can also cast your vote in advance, something a growing number of Swedish residents are choosing to do so. In the 2018 election, 37 percent of those eligible to vote voted in advance, up from 23 percent in 2002. Of those who actually voted, 47 percent voted in advance, up from 39 percent in 2010. 

Who can vote in advance? 

Anyone who is eligible to vote in national, regional or municipal elections can vote in advance. If you have received your voting card, it will include information on which elections you are allowed to vote in here. You can also find out about the requirements to be eligible for each election in this article). 

Where can I vote in advance? 

On your voting card, it states which vallokal or polling station you are registered at — usually a school or other public place. But these stations only open on election day.

To vote in advance you need to go to one of the places each municipality designates for advance voting. 

You can find a list of all the places where you can cast your vote early here. Here’s a map showing early voting polling stations in Stockholm, here’s a map for Gothenburg, and here’s a map for Malmö.

What do I need to bring to vote in advance? 

All you need is your voting card and a piece of ID, either an identity card, a passport, or a driving license. Don’t worry if you’ve lost your voting card, though: many stations offering advance voting will print out a replacement röstkort, if you happen to be passing by and decide to vote on impulse. 

The green party’s spokesperson Märta Stenevi votes early in Stockholm. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

What happens when I go to the polling station? 

The early voting stations are staffed by volunteers who will direct you to the voting booth, and, if necessary, show you how to vote. Depending on whether you can vote in parliamentary elections, or just municipal and regional ones, you will either receive three or two envelopes. 

The voting booth has a curtain that can be closed so no one can see which party you choose. Inside, there are rows of voting slips or valsedlar for each of the parties competing. There are separate voting slips for the parliamentary, regional, and municipal elections. Some slips have the names of individual candidates on them, so you can give a personal vote, and some have no names, so you just vote for the party. 

You place the slip for the party you want to vote for in each of the three elections in an envelope (you can vote for different parties in at the national, regional, and municipal level), if you want to, you tick the name of the person you want to have your vote, then you seal the envelope and give it to the person at the desk. 

The people at the polling station then write down your voting card number on each envelope for you, and post the voting envelopes (which have a small opening showing the colour of the voting slip, in each of the ballot boxes for the national, regional and municipal election. 

What’s the advantage of voting in advance? 

It’s much less crowded, and you normally don’t have to queue (as sometimes happens on election day). There’s also added security. You might get ill on election day and not be able to vote. You might have an extremely busy work day. If you vote in advance, you can vote on the day that is most convenient for you. 

Can I change my mind after I’ve voted? 

Yes. You can change your mind right up to the point that ballot boxes close on election day. If you decide that you want to vote for a different party, all you need to do is turn up at the polling station where you are registered with your voting card and vote a second time for the party you now want to vote for. 

Your new vote will then be registered as your vote, and the old vote will be cancelled. This is because your voting card has a unique number (which is different from your personal number to keep each vote anonymous), and each unique voting card number can only have one vote connected to it. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

2022 SWEDISH ELECTION

Readers on Sweden’s election: ‘The xenophobic rhetoric is shocking’

There's only two and a half weeks left before election day, and, judging by our readers' survey, foreigners in Sweden are disappointed, upset, and in some cases frightened by the anti-immigrant rhetoric.

Published: 24 August 2022 15:47 CEST
Readers on Sweden's election: 'The xenophobic rhetoric is shocking'

Of the 20 responses we have received so far, almost all expressed disquiet at the rhetoric on immigration and integration in the election, which they perceived as coming from both the ruling Social Democrats and from the four rightwing parties trying to unseat them.

“I’ve found the focus on foreigners very confronting. Foreigners seem to be presented as the source of all Sweden’s problems. I worry this is a message that will impact my children,” wrote Kaia, 42, an Australian living outside Stockholm. 

“The degree of xenophobic rhetoric by the major parties is shocking, and saddening,” agreed one US citizen, based outside Gothenburg. “I feel deeply unwelcome when I see that parties representing four-fifths of the electorate are proudly repeating anti-immigrant rhetoric, and then go on to hear the same from many Swedish colleagues.”

 Yénika Castillo Muñoz said he had found the discourse in the election “quite aggressive”. 

“From using fear to pointing directly at the migrant population as the causes of social issues – unemployment, insecurity, inequity – it’s almost like the parties are taking the opportunity to talk aggressive trash that looks like campaign promises but might not even be possible in practice,” she argued.

READ ALSO: How have you been finding Sweden’s election so far? 

A British resident based in Skåne had similar concerns. 

“The rhetoric being espoused, that [suggests] the solution to integration starts and ends with the behaviour of immigrants is frankly outdated and shows a general lurch towards right wing politics,” she complained. “No one is suggesting that Swedes bear any responsibility towards integration. If they really cared about integration they would strengthen access to and quality of SFI, as well as promote for Swedish nationals to take the time and effort to become friends with their non Swedish neighbours.”

“Immigration discourse is being led by the far right which seems to blame immigration for all problems,” said another Australian, also based in Stockholm.”Alternativ för Sverige make me feel unwelcome and unwanted. The Sweden Democrats blame foreigners for healthcare queues. The number of people who support these viewpoints is troubling.” 

It wasn’t simply the strong negative rhetoric on immigration, integration and crime that concerned readers, but the way the issue was eclipsing other issues, such as improving the quality of healthcare and education in Sweden, and the climate crisis. 

“Real problems like inflation, rents, [and the] climate crisis, are not really being tackled by the major parties,” Muñoz said. “Many in my network are wondering who the hell are we going to vote for – even people that were quite sure in their votes [in the last] elections.” 

“Its disappointing and vague. I think the country needs to massively invest in primary healthcare or support a more functional private primary healthcare option,” said the second Australian. “No one seems to say anything other than vague platitudes like ‘shorten the queue’ or ‘regardless of wallet’, when what is needed is simply about three times the current number of staff. There has also been too much focus on crime, which is really a non-issue compared to health and education.” 

“After the record heatwaves, forest fires and droughts through Europe this summer, why is the focus on immigration and not the environment?” asked the Brit in Skåne. 

Some foreigners said they missed a sensible, technocratic alternative in the election. 

“It feels like the solutions are too extreme: either ban everything without a clear plan and risk destabilising the economy, or do nothing to speed up decreasing fossil fuel dependency,” said Ovidiu, from Romania. “Either give police too much power or none at all; Either stop funding school or do nothing to fix problems or the other way around, ‘throw money at the problem’. Since I arrived in Sweden I have been impressed about a lot of things and solutions this Scandinavian country has implemented throughout time, but now it feels like people are intentionally acting stupidly and disingenuously.”

Taken together, respondents said they found the quality of debate in the election poor, with the 24 respondents on average rating the debate at 4 out of 10, with 0 being extremely poor and 10 being extremely good. 

They also reported finding the campaign as a whole anti-immigration, with the average respondent rating it 3.9 out of 10, with 0 extremely anti-immigration and 10 extremely pro immigration. 

SHOW COMMENTS