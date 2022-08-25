For members
2022 SWEDISH ELECTION
EXPLAINED: How does early voting work in Sweden?
Early voting began in Sweden on Wednesday, with Christian Democrat leader Ebba Busch and Green leader Märta Stenevi both casting their ballots. But how does the system work in Sweden and can you change your mind?
Published: 25 August 2022 12:12 CEST
People cast early votes at a polling station in central Stockholm. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT
2022 SWEDISH ELECTION
Readers on Sweden’s election: ‘The xenophobic rhetoric is shocking’
There's only two and a half weeks left before election day, and, judging by our readers' survey, foreigners in Sweden are disappointed, upset, and in some cases frightened by the anti-immigrant rhetoric.
Published: 24 August 2022 15:47 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments